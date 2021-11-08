Medtronic's Intrepid Valve Eliminates Mitral Regurgitation At 30 Days, Study Shows

Early feasibility data from two studies of valve replacement presented at TCT 2021 show promise for novel transcatheter devices for mitral and tricuspid regurgitation. The Intrepid (Medtronic) transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) early feasibility study showed no mortality, stroke, reintervention, or new pacemaker implantation within 30 days in the first 15 patients treated via the transseptal approach. Also, 6-month outcomes from the TRISCEND study confirmed what was seen at 30 days with significant reductions in tricuspid regurgitation (TR) and good survival following transcatheter implantation of the Evoque device (Edwards Lifesciences).
