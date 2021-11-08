CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards' Transcatheter Tricuspid Replacement System Shows Favorable Patient Outcomes

By Vandana Singh
 7 days ago
  • ​​​​Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) announced results from the TRISCEND study of its EVOQUE transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement system.
  • Patients enrolled in the TRISCEND study had symptomatic, moderate, or greater functional or degenerative tricuspid regurgitation (TR), despite optimal medical therapy.
  • The 6-month results (n=56) demonstrated significant TR reduction by core laboratory assessment.
  • A significant reduction in TR severity was observed, with 100% of patients with none/trace or mild TR in 43 patients with paired echocardiographic data available.
  • Significantly improved functional and quality-of-life outcomes were seen.
  • Data showed a survival rate of 96% and freedom from heart failure hospitalization rate of 94%.
  • The EVOQUE valve replacement system is an investigational device and is not available for sale in any country.
  • Price Action: EW shares closed at $118.65 on Friday.

Benzinga

Benzinga

