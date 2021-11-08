Edwards' Transcatheter Tricuspid Replacement System Shows Favorable Patient Outcomes

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2021-- Premia Spine, a medical technology company aiming to change the way debilitating chronic leg and back pain is treated, today announced that intermediate clinical study results supporting the use of its TOPS™ facet arthroplasty system for lumbar spinal stenosis and degenerative spondylolisthesis were presented at the 2021 Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SMISS) meeting in Las Vegas by Dr. John Chi, associate professor, Harvard Medical School. The data showed that patients treated with TOPS had consistently good outcomes at the six-week immediate post-operative visit that were maintained and even improved at 12 months.
