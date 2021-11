As we finally enter the release month for the newest Resident Evil film, Welcome to Raccoon City, marketing is finally starting to genuinely ramp up after months of basically nothing. With two trailers and five character vignette teasers, WTRC has been flaunting the degree of accuracy that it’s following in terms of moment-to-moment story beats and set design. I for one am hype beyond all reason for this film and adding to the official marketing Richard Aiken actor Chad Rook has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos taken during shooting last year. There’s a bunch of really great ones, such as this shot of Jill nailing Wesker in the forehead with her toy luger from a different angle, but there’s one specifically that I wanted to talk about.

