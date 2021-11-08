CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

UPDATE 1-European shares struggle for direction after record run

By Anisha Sircar
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* STOXX 600 hovers below record levels

* Oil stocks lead gains on rise in crude prices

* Richemont jumps on Third Point stake build (Adds analyst’s comment, updates prices)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - European stocks hit pause on Monday after a record run as investors treaded cautiously ahead of U.S. inflation data, while a clutch of disappointing earnings countered the impact of a rise in oil stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.04% after hitting intra-day record highs on Friday.

Asian markets ended slightly higher even as the mood was wary on expectations of another high reading for U.S. consumer prices, due to tightness in the labour market combined with dislocation in global supply chains.

“After the busy session last week, the clock has gone back to zero as we’re looking at months and months before monetary policy is changed, if at all,” said David Madden, markets analyst at Equiti Capital.

“It’s the best of both worlds: U.S., UK, and euro zone economies are recovering at a decent rate, and we’re not expecting any major change from the ECB, Bank of England, or Fed for some time.”

European equities hit new highs every day last week following upbeat U.S. payrolls data, positive update from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer on its COVID-19 pill and a strong earnings season so far.

However, major regional indexes including France’s CAC 40 , Germany’s DAX and UK’s FTSE drifted slightly into the red on Monday even as ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane said inflation would ease next year and remain weak in the near term.

Oil stocks rose 1.5% and were the top gainers in Europe, as crude prices firmed after the passing of U.S. infrastructure bill on Saturday, and as Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Aramco raised its crude selling price.

Richemont advanced 2.5% after news reports that activist hedge fund Third Point had built a stake in the luxury goods firm.

The biggest decliner was consumer goods group Henkel , which dropped 5.6% after trimming its full-year forecast and saying it could not fully compensate for a spike in input prices.

French conglomerate Bouygues shed 4.8% following its 7.1 billion euro deal to buy technical services group Equans from Engie.

UK’s Playtech gained 2.3% after the online gambling software developer received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder Gopher Investments.

Frankfurt-listed shares of Tesla dropped 6.3% after Twitter users said “yes” to Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s proposal to sell 10% of his stock in the company. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D’Silva)

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Reuters

European stocks notch all-time highs on earnings, Xi-Biden boost

(Reuters) - Several European indexes hit record highs on Tuesday, boosted by signs of easing U.S.-China tensions, strong earnings, and dovish statements from the European Central Bank chief. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0829 GMT, adding to a recent string of record gains, as a key meeting between...
STOCKS
Reuters

Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

(Reuters) - Research analysts of global banks have begun to roll out their predictions for the U.S. equity markets for 2022. The S&P 500 index has risen nearly 25% so far. The index closed at 3,372.85 on Monday. Here is a summary of some analysts’ forecast for the index at...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, Chinese yuan strengthen on friendly Xi-Biden call

* Indonesia, Philippine c.banks to hold rates - Reuters polls * Thai stocks gain for fourth day * China's yuan scales five-month high By Arundhati Dutta Nov 16 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stock markets rose and the yuan scaled a five-month peak on Tuesday as traders were encouraged by positive developments in talks between Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. Jinping and Biden opened talks warmly and stressed their responsibility to avoid conflict. They are expected to discuss a range of issues including tariffs on China imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Thai stocks led gains in the region, up 0.5%, followed by the Philippines , Malaysia and Taiwan indexes gaining around 0.3% each. Additionally, "most Asian countries have started to embark on 'living with COVID' via reopening of borders for international travels, which in turn could boast economic activities," said Kelvin Wong, an analyst for CMC markets. The Philippines has just started to reopen schools after 20 months of pandemic-induced closures, while Thailand opened up here its top tourist destinations to visitors from more than 45 countries from Nov. 1. Bangkok shares climbed for a fourth session to hit their highest level in nearly a month after the Thai government forecast higher growth for 2021, with more stimulus set to be introduced. The Jakarta benchmark rose 0.3% and was on track for its best session in a week, while the Indonesian rupiah flitted between positive and negative territory. The unit was down 0.1%, as of 0710 GMT. Investors now await Bank Indonesia's (BI) policy meeting due on Thursday, where interest rates are expected to remain unchanged to aid an economic recovery from the COVID-19 fallout, according to a Reuters poll. "Improving activity, inflation and U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening are likely to push BI to normalize policy settings, starting in the second-quarter of 2022," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note over the weekend. Meanwhile, most regional currencies gave up early gains as the U.S. dollar held near a 16-month peak, even as the yuan touched a five-month high. The Philippine peso, down 0.3%, weakened the most, followed by the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit as both eased around 0.1% each. The Philippine central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates when it meets on Thursday for a policy review, according to a separate Reuters poll. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 2.4 basis points at 4.548 ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 3.562% ** PLDT Inc and International Container Terminal add around 2%, each on the Philippine benchmark Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0732 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.10 -9.62 0.11 8.61 China +0.11 +2.37 -0.33 1.40 India +0.06 -1.85 -0.16 29.31 Indonesia -0.08 -1.28 0.32 11.00 Malaysia -0.10 -3.46 0.30 -6.16 Philippines -0.30 -4.51 0.34 3.19 S.Korea -0.13 -7.94 -0.08 4.31 Singapore -0.04 -2.42 0.06 14.03 Taiwan -0.03 +2.49 0.33 20.10 Thailand -0.03 -8.46 0.42 13.55 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
WORLD
Reuters

METALS-Copper rises as investors cheer Xi-Biden talks

(Updates prices, adds details) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as the dollar weakened and risk sentiment improved on positive developments from a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 0.7% to...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#European Stocks#Stoxx#Third Point#Pan European#Asian#Equiti Capital#Ecb#Bank Of England#Fed#Cac 40#Ftse#Richemont
Reuters

UPDATE 1-UK's Landsec swings to profit on strong office portfolio recovery

(Adds CEO’s comment, background) Nov 16 (Reuters) - UK’s largest commercial property firm Land Securities Group Plc reported on Tuesday a swing to half-year profit, helped by “resilient” rents at its prime Central London-focused office portfolio. Office property firms in the UK are gradually recovering after battling lower rental levels...
ECONOMY
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms near 5-month peak on persistent inflation bets

(Recasts, adds comment and updates prices) * Gold is able to defend its ground against the dollar - analyst. Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday, holding close to an over five-month peak hit in the previous session as investors feared that inflation would persist for longer, driving demand for bullion as a hedge against inflation.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stock markets march on as Biden-Xi talks lift sentiment

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Global stock markets marched on towards new peaks on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held over three hours of virtual talk, helping to nudge China's yuan to a five-month high and pulling the dollar lower. The closely watched conversation...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

Rate worries cap gains in FTSE 100, Vodafone up on earnings beat

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 16 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 inched up on Tuesday, as strong results from telecoms company Vodafone and spirits maker Diageo outweighed worries about interest rate hikes after strong jobs data.
STOCKS
Reuters

Global investors ending 2021 'risk-on' - BofA

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Investors are heading towards the end of the year in a "risk-on" mood, having reduced cash allocations and lifted their overweight position on U.S. stocks to the highest since August 2013, BofA Securities' monthly fund manager survey showed. Inflation remains the biggest tail risk for...
STOCKS
Reuters

Sterling rises after UK jobs rise eases BoE worries

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The pound rose on Tuesday as data showed British employers hired more people in October after the government’s job-protecting furlough scheme ended, easing some of the Bank of England concerns about the risks of raising interest rates. Fears of a slowdown in the jobs market,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy