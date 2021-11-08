CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

UPDATE 1-Lebanon's PM says IMF talks progressing well

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Adds details)

BEIRUT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday that preliminary talks with the International Monetary Fund were advancing well and a revised financial recovery plan would be complete by the end of November.

“For the first time we have handed over unified financial figures,” Mikati told an economy conference in Beirut. “We hope we will have a letter of intent soon.”

Talks with the IMF that aimed to secure financial support broke down last year amid disagreements over the scale of losses in the country’s financial sector that collapsed in late 2019.

The central bank, private banks and a parliamentary committee representing major political parties argued that losses were much smaller than the roughly $83 billion estimated by the plan, despite the IMF viewing the figures as accurate.

Mikati said the central bank was now “cooperating fully” with Lazard, the advisor that helped draw up the previous plan.

Economists see an IMF programme as the only way for Lebanon to unlock international aid and begin recovering from one of the worst financial crises in the world.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Zambia, IMF to resume lending talks on Thursday

LUSAKA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Zambia will resume talks for a lending programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday, the ministry of finance said in a statement on Wednesday. “The aim of the discussions with the IMF is to achieve a staff level agreement that outlines an agreed...
WORLD
Reuters

Tunisian central bank says technical talks with IMF have resumed

TUNIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tunisia has resumed technical talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance after a request this week by Prime Minister Najla Bouden, the central bank said on Saturday. The bank said an IMF delegation met its governor Marouane Abassi this week to discuss economic...
WORLD
Reuters

IMF says engaging with Ethiopia but not holding talks on loan program

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it was continuing to engage on a technical basis with Ethiopia despite a worsening conflict in the country, but given uncertainty, it has not begun discussions on a potential IMF financing program. IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a...
WORLD
Arab American News

Lebanon’s PM attempts a way out of Gulf embargo placed on crisis-ridden country

Lebanon is facing its worst rift yet with oil-rich Gulf Arab states, spurred by comments made by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi before his official appointment about the Saudi-led campaign that has created a severe humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Thursday he had agreed...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najib Mikati
94.3 Jack FM

IMF says Mexico’s inflationary pressures pose difficult balancing act

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday said Mexico’s recent inflationary pressures, while mostly temporary, pose a difficult balancing act amid still sizable slack in its economy. “A credible medium-term tax reform, to be implemented as the economy strengthens, would help finance needed social and public...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Economy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
World Bank
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
POLITICS
CBS News

Tension mounts as soldiers and migrants mass at Belarus-Poland border, EU accuses Belarus of "hybrid attack"

Poland has stepped up efforts to seal its border with Belarus as Polish and European officials accuse the country of waging a "hybrid attack," encouraging migrants to use the frontier as a gateway into the European Union. Polish authorities say as many as 4,000 migrants have now massed along Belarus' border with Poland hoping to cross — the latest pawns in what the EU considers ' efforts by Belarus to weaponize immigration in its standoff with the bloc.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

225K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy