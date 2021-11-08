International travelers return to New York’s airports

The U.S. travel border opens today for vaccinated international travelers from more than 30 countries for the first time in 19 months.

Travelers will be required to have both shots of their vaccination as well as a recent negative COVID-19 test. There are exceptions for those under 18 and those coming from countries that have low supplies of vaccines. Any vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization will be accepted.

International flights are already arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and the influx of visitors is expected to provide a boost in business for the holiday season.