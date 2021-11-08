CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

International travelers return to New York’s airports

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iR9q_0cptKKzj00

The U.S. travel border opens today for vaccinated international travelers from more than 30 countries for the first time in 19 months.

Travelers will be required to have both shots of their vaccination as well as a recent negative COVID-19 test. There are exceptions for those under 18 and those coming from countries that have low supplies of vaccines. Any vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization will be accepted.

International flights are already arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and the influx of visitors is expected to provide a boost in business for the holiday season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News 12

News 12

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy