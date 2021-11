Since first launching, the Surface range of laptops and hardware have stood at the pinnacle of what is possible of Microsoft Windows. With Windows 11 now here, their latest entries in the lineup are both exciting to use, and stunning to look at, with none more so than the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio. If it were not for the price, and a few minor issues, this would easily be the laptop to buy in 2021.

