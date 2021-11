Odell Beckham Jr.’s father posted a video critical of Browns QB Baker Mayfield and, if the last two weeks mean anything, it seems he may be right. But Doug thinks there was a better way to handle the controversy in Cleveland besides airing his grievances on social media. There are ways to be subtle about defending yourself without attacking your teammates and, regardless of the truth of the matter, you cannot just throw other people under the bus and expect everyone to take your side.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO