Gifts For Extended Family Members You Never See But Have To Buy Presents For

Do You Have Difficult Family Members? A Therapist Explains How to Deal with Them During th. The holidays are supposed to be a special moment to spend quality time with loved ones making memories, eating delicious food, and exchanging sentimental gifts. (It's the most wonderful time of the year, right?) But sometimes, the holiday season can lead to sticky situations with family. Maybe you don't see eye to eye when it comes to politics with your uncle, or perhaps you're not a huge fan of your sister's husband, or maybe you and your mom had an argument that you haven't sorted out. And now, you're going to be gathered with that family member and the rest of your kin, and you're concerned about how the evening is going to go. "I think we have this picture that family needs to be close-knit and get along together," says Colleen Blake-Miller, a registered psychotherapist in Toronto, Canada. "Not every family gets along. It's not a bad thing; it's just a real thing."

