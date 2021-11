Virginia Cavaliers Basketball tips off in under a week and as usual, the Hoos open the season with a bunch of non-conference games before heading in ACC play. This year, as with many recent years, Virginia does have one earlier conference game, in the middle of non-conference play. The Hoos have nine out of conference games this season, three against major conference opponents. The other six come against low-major conferences, and are games Virginia should expect to win with relative ease.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO