CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United, Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham given go-ahead for safe standing trial

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42jEuL_0cpt83tK00

Five clubs will take part in a safe standing trial from January 1 next year, the Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has announced.

Manchester United , Manchester City , Tottenham Hotspur , Chelsea and Cardiff City are the clubs whose applications to operate licensed safe standing areas have been approved.

The trial marks the end of a blanket ban on standing in the top two tiers of English football which has been in place for more than 25 years.

Huddleston said: “I’m pleased to approve these five clubs as early adopters of licensed safe standing areas for the second half of the season.

“The time is now right to properly trial safe standing in the Premier League and EFL Championship ahead of a decision on a widespread roll-out.

“Safety is absolutely paramount and the SGSA (Sports Grounds Safety Authority) is working hand-in-glove with the clubs on this.

“Fans deserve different options on how they can enjoy a live match and I will be watching the progress of these trials with interest.”

The pilot will be monitored by the independent firm CFE Research, and its findings will be provided to the Government for it to make a decision on a possible wider roll-out of safe standing for next season.

It is understood Liverpool did not apply to take part in the pilot, because they are already running their own trial with two areas of rail seating atAnfield.

The Merseyside club’s current trial is only designed to allow safe standing atparticular moments of excitement in a game, rather than throughout.

The Reds will then review their trial at the end of the season.

Standing areas in what is now the Premier League and Championship were outlawed by legislation passed in the wake of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

The introduction of the standing areas follows a commitment by theGovernment in its 2019 General Election manifesto, and it is a move which hascross-party support.

However, the UK’s football policing lead, Chief Constable Mark Roberts of Cheshire Police, has criticised what he sees as a “headlong rush” to reintroduce standing areas.

He told The Times last week: “My concern is that you get over-migration into the area because it is attractive to some supporters and it is easier when they are stood up.

“You are potentially going to get issues of overcrowding. You will potentially get a more male-dominated crowd, fewer children and older people. That’s going to drive more exclusionary behaviour in terms of the language and behaviour.”

A safe standing campaigner, Jon Darch, has also warned that “red tape” around the all-seater policy which requires an unlocked seat for every supporter creates a safety risk.

He says the situation in England will be different from Europe or Scotland, where rail seats are tipped up and locked out of the way to leave each row completely free of any obstruction.

“Due to Westminster red tape, conditions for standing fans will be unduly cramped and access in an emergency for paramedics will be impeded,” he wrote.

“That’s hugely disappointing and if the Premier League is to be a beacon of stadium safety best practice it requires urgent attention.

“The red tape is not only preventing clubs from providing as much space as their European or Scottish counterparts, it is also introducing a wholly new safety hazard to standing areas: the obligatory presence of a seat that may not be locked upright, out of harm’s way –  a seat that can be stood on, and fallen off.

“It is clearly bonkers that for one type of standing, conventional terraces, the safety guidelines call for all structures to be ‘non-climbable’, while for another type, deemed ‘safe’ standing, the guidelines have to say, due to that red tape, that seats must be accessible.

“And they, of course, can be climbed on. In fact, can even be used as steps to climb up onto the rails themselves, as is already happening.

“And that is clearly not safe. I personally believe that if they had not had one hand tied behind their back by the red tape of the Westminster all-seater policy, the authors of the Guide to Safety at Sports Grounds would have written the guidelines differently.”

The SGSA has been asked to respond to Darch’s comments.

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Erling Haaland: Bayern, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea ALL set to miss out on signing the Dortmund striker

Erling Haaland could be about to snub Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, in favour of remaining at Borussia Dortmund. The prolific Norwegian, who has scored 49 goals in as many BVB games, has a release clause below £70m next summer - yet according to one of the frontrunners for his services, he's not going to leave Signal Iduna Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Tottenham sack Nuno Espirito Santo after dismal defeat to Manchester United

Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign as Tottenham boss has been brought to an end after only four months with the club announcing his sacking on Monday. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici are understood to have met on Sunday to discuss Nuno’s fate after Saturday’s 3-0 home loss to Manchester United, the team’s fifth defeat in their last seven Premier League games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Manchester United vs Man City: Manchester derby kick-off time, how to watch live or stream with Sky Sports

Manchester United host Manchester City in the first Manchester derby of the season on Saturday – and you can follow all of the action live on Sky Sports. Manchester United will look to ease the mounting pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when champions Manchester City head to Old Trafford for Saturday's early Premier League kick-off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Cardiff City#Sgsa#Cfe Research#Reds#Hascross Party
SB Nation

Manchester United v Manchester City - The Opposition

Manchester City travel out of Manchester to face United at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime, and the blues will be eager to win the match for three reasons: to get back on form after defeat to Palace, to keep the pace with the league leaders and to finally put one over the reds on their own patch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Match Report - Manchester City Women Fall To Chelsea

Manchester City Women were dumped out of the FA Cup after a succumbing to a 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea. Goals from Erin Cuthbert, Melanie Leupolz and Bethany England saw the London side progress to meet Arsenal in the Final. City were hoping to retain the trophy they won last...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
International Business Times

Manchester United Suffer Major Setback As $56M Star Injured Ahead Of Derby Clash With City

In what could be a major setback for Manchester United ahead of their derby clash with Manchester City, defender Raphael Varane sustained a hamstring issue Tuesday. Varane was forced out of Manchester United's Champions League clash with Atalanta that ended in a 2-2 draw. Manager Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer later revealed that the first assessment of the center-back's injury "doesn't look good."
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

PSG Superstar Lionel Messi's Champions League Claim About Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern, Atletico, Chelsea

After a fascinating week of Champions League action, Lionel Messi has been asked about which clubs he feels could win the competition this season. The player who missed out on PSG's 2-2 draw against Red Bull Leipzig on Wednesday through injury believes all four English clubs are potential winners of the competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham boss Rehanne Skinner relishing meeting with Manchester United

Rehanne Skinner is relishing Sunday’s clash with “big club” Manchester United as Tottenham return to Women’s Super League action after a four-week break.Spurs, who headed into the weekend in third place in the table, host fourth-placed United on Sunday having won four of their five league games to date this season, and that is a record head coach Skinner is determined to extend this weekend.She told Spurs TV: “It’s a good game to go into, Manchester United. Look at the club and look at the history of the club on the men’s side.“It’s just a big club, the same as...
SOCCER
FanSided

Even if Manchester United beat City, Ole isn’t safe yet

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t safe at Manchester United yet, and he won’t be even if United win the Manchester Derby this weekend. That’s because Ole and United are the same team they long have been, except that now they have the great Cristiano Ronaldo. He has saved Ole’s job of late because without him, the shaky road, or thin ice they’ve traveled so far would look much worse.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Antonio Conte 'waited until the last minute' to see if Manchester United were going to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before deciding to take on the Tottenham job

Antonio Conte reportedly waited to see if the Manchester United job would become available before deciding to fill the Tottenham vacancy. The Italian was appointed as the new Spurs manager on Tuesday following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position meanwhile has been under threat since United's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

334K+
Followers
133K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy