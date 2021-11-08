CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

ConocoPhillips plans $1.5 bln Norway gas and condensate development

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYXS6_0cpsuAWg00

OSLO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (COP.N) presented on Monday plans for the development of Norway's Tommeliten A gas and condensate discovery, with total investments expected to amount to 12.5 billion crowns ($1.46 billion), the U.S. oil firm said.

Located in the southern sector of Norway's North Sea, Tommeliten A is estimated to hold reserves corresponding to 125 million barrels of oil equivalent, it added.

ConocoPhillips, the operator of the discovery, and its partners plan to produce the reserves with an installation on the seabed connected to existing infrastructure at Conoco's Ekofisk field, some 25 km (16 miles) away.

"We are pleased to achieve this milestone for the Tommeliten A project. The field development will unlock production of new resources in the area and further strengthen the Ekofisk legacy and future," said Steinar Vaage, ConocoPhillips President Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

The company expects Tommeliten A to start production in 2024, with gas transported via Norpipe to Emden, Germany, and oil liquids piped to Teeside in Britain.

ConocoPhillips holds a 28.3% stake in the licence where the discovery is located, while Poland's PGNiG (PGN.WA) has 42.4%, France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) 20.2% and Italian Eni's (ENI.MI) Vaar Energi 9.1%.

($1 = 8.5649 Norwegian crowns)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

Norway October Trade Surplus at Record High as Gas Sales Soar

OSLO, Nov 15 (Reuters) – Norway’s trade surplus rose to a record high in October as revenues from its offshore petroleum fields soared, led by a spike in the price of natural gas, national statistics agency (SSB) data showed on Monday. The October surplus hit 84.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($9.73...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Norway's antitrust regulator blocks DNB's $1.3 bln Sbanken takeover

OSLO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Norway’s Competition Authority (NCA) rejected on Tuesday Norwegian bank DNB’s plan to buy online rival Sbanken as the deal would hurt customers in the mutual fund market, the two banks said in a statement. The decision was in line with the NCA's preliminary findings here...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conocophillips#Condensate#Europe#Italian#Norwegian
Reuters

Spain's cement exports drop 14% in October, hit by power prices

MADRID, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s cement exports fell 14.2% in October from the same month last year, hit by surging electricity prices that are driving up production costs and slowing plant activity, industry group Oficemen said on Tuesday. Some 580,966 tonnes were exported in October, about 96,157 fewer than...
WORLD
CBS Minnesota

What Is The Strategic Petroleum Reserve? Is Tapping It A Smart Way To Lower Gas Prices?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The price at the gas pump doesn’t just feel high, it’s considerably more than years past. The nationwide average was $3.41 Monday evening. The last time it was that high was 2014. A unique way to lower it is being debated in Washington. So we wanted to know: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve? And is tapping it a smart option to lower gas prices? Gas prices have risen thanks to several factors, inflation being one of them. Demand for gas has also increased while production has yet to ramp up to pre-pandemic levels. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer seems...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
investing.com

Chevron vs. ConocoPhillips: Which Oil & Gas Stock is a Better Buy?

Inflation and strong demand for crude oil from the reopening global economy and controlled supply should keep the oil prices elevated. Natural gas prices are also expected to keep rallying on strong demand. Therefore, prominent players in this space, such as ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Amid tight supply and soaring demand, gas prices have surged to a seven-year high of $3.40 a gallon. Low investment in new drilling and supply chain problems are also contributing to the rise in gas prices. Moreover, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) said Brent crude could reach as much as $120 per barrel by the middle of next year. Saudi Arabia’s state oil producer Aramco (SE:2222) also raised the December official selling price for its flagship Arab Light for Asia by $1.40 per barrel from November levels signaling prices to increase. The world is still largely dependent on plentiful supplies of fuel such as oil and gas. So, both Chevron Corporation (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) could benefit from the steady demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Peik Conventional Gas Field, Norway

Peik is a conventional gas development located in shallow water in Norway and is operated by Equinor Energy. Discovered in 1985, Peik lies in block 24/6P (PL 918 S), with water depth of around 401 feet. The project is currently in feasibility stage and is expected to start commercial production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
smarteranalyst.com

Conocophillips Adds New Risk Factors

Texas-based Conocophillips (COP) is a global oil and gas company with operations in 14 countries. It has $87 billion in assets and a workforce of 9,900 people. Conocophillips recently agreed to acquire Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A) assets in Texas for $9.5 billion in cash. With this in mind, we used...
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Europe is offered backup plan to curb gas shortage

Europe could have a way out of a natural gas shortage if the winter is colder than usual. The very tight European gas market may find relief from the supply crunch if it taps part of the so-called cushion gas, which keeps supply pressure at storage facilities, energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie (WoodMac) said this week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Norway sticks to December rate hike plan as economy rebounds

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's central bank said on Thursday it plans to raise its key policy interest rate next month, continuing a campaign of monetary tightening that started in September here. Norges Bank’s monetary policy committee kept the rate on hold at 0.25% for now, as unanimously expected in a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Argentina, Fortescue unveil $8.4 bln green hydrogen investment plan

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest is planning what could be up to an $8.4 billion “green hydrogen” investment in Argentina, the South American country’s government said on Monday after a meeting between the businessman and President Alberto Fernandez. Forrest, whose Fortescue Metals Group Ltd...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Britain to fund $3 bln worth of green investments in developing economies

NEW DELHI/GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain announced on Monday it will fund green investments of more than 3 billion pounds ($4.11 billion) over five years and new guarantees to support clean infrastructure projects in developing economies. The UK government made the pledge as the United Nations COP26 summit opened...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy