CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jailed Wuhan journalist Zhang Zhan nominated for RSF press freedom award

By Helen Davidson in Taipei
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17305N_0cpsbSQ700
Zhang Zhan Photograph: YOUTUBE/AFP/Getty Images

The detained Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan has been nominated for a Reporters Without Borders (RSF) press freedom award for courage, recognising her work reporting from Wuhan in the early weeks of the pandemic, as calls grow for her release.

The former lawyer turned citizen journalist was convicted in December of “picking quarrels and causing trouble”, a ubiquitous catch-all accusation frequently used against journalists, lawyers and dissidents in China.

Zhang was sentenced to four years in jail. She had already been in detention since her initial arrest in May 2020, and has been on hunger strike. Last week, her family said the 38-year-old was “close to death” , amplifying global calls for her immediate release.

In its nomination on Monday, RSF said Zhang had withstood “constant threats from the authorities” in order to livestream her video reports from Wuhan’s streets and hospitals and show the harassment to which families of Covid-19 patients were subjected.

“Widely shared on social media, her reporting was one of the main sources of independent information about the health situation in Wuhan at the time,” it said.

Zhang, who was among a number of journalists arrested in Wuhan but was the first convicted, was accused of having sent “false information through text, video and other media through the internet media such as WeChat, Twitter and YouTube”, and having “maliciously speculated” during interviews with foreign press, according to the indictment sheet.

RSF’s nomination noted claims made by Zhang’s lawyer in the days after her conviction that she had been shackled in her cell and force-fed.

“There is currently a great deal of concern that she could be subjected to further torture and ill-treatment,” said RSF.

Zhang is being held in Shanghai. Last week, her brother said on Twitter that she was severely underweight and “may not live for much longer”. He said Zhang, who is about 5ft 10in (177cm) tall, weighed only 6 stone 4lbs (40kg).

The RSF east Asia Bureau head, Cédric Alviani, said Zhang was a symbol of journalism in China under growing government oppression and regulatory restriction.

“Zhang Zhan represents the hope of the Chinese people that some will keep doing journalism,” Alviani said. “That they go where something happens and keep reporting. The Chinese people, like every person on Earth, crave information on what’s happening around them.”

RSF was among a number of NGOs calling for Zhang’s immediate release. Alviani said the conviction should be dropped but that at the very least, given the immediate health concerns, she should be released on humanitarian grounds.

“The Chinese regime should never have judged her,” he said. “She should be celebrated as a hero – she risked her life going to Wuhan at a moment when no one really knew what was going on.”

Zhang was nominated for the prize for courage, one of three press freedom prizes, alongside Kay Zon Nway , a Myanmar journalist who was jailed for 124 days after she was arrested in February while livestreaming an anti-coup protest; Patricia Devlin, who has faced personal threats while reporting on organised crime and paramilitary activities in Northern Ireland; and the Nicaraguan weekly newspaper Confidencial, which has been repeatedly raided and its journalists targeted by authorities under Daniel Ortega’s government.

“These men, women and media outlets fight with courage and determination against converging forces that undermine journalistic independence,” said the RSF secretary general, Christophe Deloire . “The RSF awards is a tribute and above all a support for all those who embody journalism’s ideals.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
albuquerqueexpress.com

Human rights group asks China to release activist Zhang Zhan

Beijing [China], November 5 (ANI): Human Rights Watch on Friday asked China to immediately and unconditionally release activist Zhang Zhan, who was wrongfully imprisoned for reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic in the city of Wuhan in early 2020. Zhang has been on multiple hunger strikes since being detained in May...
ADVOCACY
wmleader.com

Zhang Zhan, who was jailed over COVID-19 reporting, said to be close to death

A Chinese citizen journalist serving four years behind bars over her critical reporting on the government’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said. Zhang Zhan, 38, was convicted in December 2020 by a Shanghai court of “picking quarrels and...
WORLD
AFP

US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years

A Myanmar junta court on Friday sentenced an American journalist to 11 years in prison on charges of unlawful association, incitement against the military and breaching visa rules, his employer and lawyer said -- a ruling slammed by Washington as "unjust". He was sentenced to 11 years for incitement, unlawful association and breaching visa rules, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP. His client had not decided whether he would appeal, he added.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Freedom#Rsf#Myanmar#Chinese#Wechat
International Business Times

US Journalist Jailed In Myanmar 'Cared A Lot About Truth': Colleague

An American journalist jailed for 11 years by Myanmar's junta is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism, his colleague told AFP, as he faces a second trial for sedition and terrorism. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

The State Department is urging China to release Zhang Zhan, a jailed journalist who reported on the pandemic in Wuhan and who is reportedly close to death

The US State Department is calling on China to release citizen journalist Zhang Zhan. Zhang, known for her reporting in Wuhan during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, was jailed in December. The State Department's call for Zhang's release follows reports that she is close to death after going...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
AFP

Freed US journalist says thought Myanmar jail ordeal would never end

An American journalist jailed for six months by Myanmar's military rulers said after his shock release that he battled to stay sane and feared his ordeal would not end, while insisting he should never have been detained. So that's the biggest concern, just staying sane through that."
WORLD
Voice of America

Nigerian Journalists Raise Press Freedom Concerns Over Missing Colleague, New Attacks

ABUJA, NIGERIA — Nigerian journalists are raising renewed concerns about their safety after an Abuja newspaper reporter went missing last month, and journalists were manhandled while trying to cover two major news events. "He's always there with me watching the television, he likes News," says Torkwase Kuraun of her missing...
SOCIETY
Radar Online.com

Zhang Zhan, The Chinese Journalist Thrown In Jail For Reporting On The COVID-19 Outbreak In Wuhan, Is Reportedly Very Ill After Hunger Strike

Zhang Zhan, one of the Chinese journalists thrown in jail due to her coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan in early 2020, is reportedly gravely ill and in need of immediate medical care following a prison hunger strike. Article continues below advertisement. The 38-year-old imprisoned journalist was reportedly detained...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy