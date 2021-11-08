CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

In coming for Big Bird from Sesame Street, the anti-vaxxers have finally pushed it too far

By Victoria Richards
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jeY4_0cps3KQ600

Just when I thought die-hard anti-vaxxers couldn’t get any lower, they actually got taller. That’s right – they’ve come for Big Bird from Sesame Street : all 8’2” of him. The outrage .

And why? Well, because everyone’s favourite giant yellow bird had the audacity to tweet (tweet – geddit) the following message : “I got the Covid -19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy. Ms @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!”

The TV icon’s tweet garnered lots of high-profile support, including this from US president Joe Biden: “Good on ya, @BigBird . Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe.”

It also prompted scores of parents to share photos of their children receiving their shot – in the US, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for children aged five to 11 – and thanking Big Bird for helping them feel brave about it. One said : “Thanks Big Bird for continuing to set such a good example of caring about your community! My daughter gets hers tomorrow and it meant a lot to her to hear that you got yours!”

But from other corners of the internet, the response was... less positive. In fact, it was downright abusive. One person said that vaccinating a child meant you “do not love” your kids– and accused those who do choose to give them the vaccine as “strange cultist behaviour” (ah, such sweet irony).

In this interesting Twitter thread , writer Charlotte Clymer explains how the Big Bird furore is just another example of a distracting “culture war” designed to take our attention away from bigger issues.

“The people whom you’re afraid to engage on trans rights and systemic racism and misogyny, because you’ve been led to believe these are distracting ‘culture wars’ that will hurt Democrats, have spent this week attacking Big Bird for making kids feel safe getting a Covid shot,” she tweeted . “Controversy is the point,” she added.

It’s a valid argument: you only have to take a look at the comments beneath Big Bird’s tweet before becoming immediately tangled in people wrangling over the age of the children’s television star; questioning whether “he” is six or 52 (the first appearance of the character on TV was in 1969). Some push further, accusing Big Bird of “working for big pharma”, others branding it “sad” and warning: “No more Sesame Street for any of my kids!”.

Which only makes the issue more glaring: if the arguments of anti-vaxxers are so fragile that they feel threatened by a person dressed up in an animal costume, do they have an argument at all?

Perhaps they should take this advice: “Bad days happen to everyone, but when one happens to you, just keep doing your best and never let a bad day make you feel bad about yourself.”

It comes from someone very tall, very wise – and very yellow.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Ted Cruz called Big Bird getting COVID-19 vaccine "propaganda." This isn't the first time Sesame Street encouraged kids to get important vaccines.

Big Bird – the fictional yellow bird children have watched on "Sesame Street" since the 1970s – tweeted this weekend that he received his COVID-19 vaccine. While the tweet was meant to ease any fears young children may have about getting the shot, Republican Senator Ted Cruz took a swipe at Big Bird, calling the tweet "propaganda."
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

'SNL' Skewers Ted Cruz for Anti-Big Bird Stance in 'Sesame Street' Parody

In an episode hosted by Jonathan Majors, this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open took Ted Cruz to a fictional version of Sesame Street. After Cruz spent the week attacking Big Bird on Twitter for his pro-vaccine stance, Aidy Bryant reprised her role as the Texas senator hosting a far-right version of the kids’ show called “Cruz Street.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Street#Big Bird#Birds#Anti#Big Pharma#Democrats
mediaite.com

Fox News’ Will Cain Goes After Vaccine ‘Propaganda’ from… Sesame Street

Fox News’ Will Cain went after “propaganda” encouraging vaccines from… Sesame Street. The long-running kids’ show has taught children about a variety of subjects, from the importance of diversity to the episode about the death of Mr. Hooper. On Saturday, Sesame Street and CNN are teaming up for a special teaching kids about why they need to get vaccinated. The special is set to air Saturday.
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

‘Really Creepy’: Fox & Friends Panel Gets Upset About Pro-Vax ‘Propaganda’ in Big Bird Tweet, CNN Sesame Street Special

The Sunday morning Fox & Friends panel slammed a pro-vaccine CNN special featuring the Sesame Street characters, saying it was “really creepy” to push “propaganda” at children, even as they slammed their rival network’s ratings and expressed doubt anyone had watched the program. Rachel Campos-Duffy introduced the topic by mentioning...
TV & VIDEOS
fox5ny.com

Sesame Street's Big Bird gets COVID-19 vaccine

In an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccination awareness among children, Sesame Street’s Big Bird announced he received the shot on Saturday. "I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!" the fictional character tweeted. "My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy. "
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Vaccines
mediaite.com

More Than 2 Million People Have Watched This Video Clip of Big Bird Getting Vaccinated…From 1972

The world’s most famous 8’2″ yellow bird was the focus of controversy this week when Big Bird and his Sesame Street friends participated in a CNN town hall to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations. But Big Bird isn’t a rookie at promoting vaccines: a clip from a 1972 Sesame Street episode showed him getting a measles shot — plus a balloon for his bravery.
TV & VIDEOS
IFLScience

Anti-Vaxxers Are Mad At Big Bird For Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine

Let 2021 forever be known as the year that anti-vaxxers started arguing with puppets. During the pandemic, a slew of child-friendly teddy bears, characters, and puppets have been given the COVID-19 vaccine, in a tradition that dates back to at least the 1970s. The latest puppet to publicly advocate for vaccines is Sesame Street's Big Bird, angering anti-vaxxers and right-wing politicians in equal measure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
milwaukeeindependent.com

Anti-Muppet attack on Big Bird over COVID vaccine is example of why Republicans love to hate Sesame Street

A pro-vaccine tweet from Big Bird ruffled Ted Cruz’s feathers, but it is not the first time a Republican has been anti-muppet. Anti-Sesame Street fervor is not exactly new. People had a problem with everything from Bert and Ernie’s sexuality, that time Cookie Monster tried to eat healthier, and the introduction of an HIV positive muppet named Kami. Apparently not everyone was on board with the company’s mission to help kids grow “stronger, smarter, and kinder.”
TV & VIDEOS
Garden & Gun

You’re Never Too Old for Sesame Street. Here’s the Drink to Prove It

“Oh, rubber duckie, you’re the one…” the Muppet Ernie croons during bath time on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street. Ernie—along with Bert, Big Bird, Kermit the Frog, an early version of the Cookie Monster, and Oscar the Grouch—made their onscreen debut on November 10, 1969. Today, fifty-one seasons and 4,591 episodes later, it’s fitting that those who grew up with the show can give it and Jim Henson, the Mississippi native who created the Muppets and voiced Ernie in the early days, an appropriate toast.
TV & VIDEOS
MSNBC

‘Idiot’: Ted Cruz losing Big Bird brawl ‘in these Sesame Streets’

The partisan vaccine war has gotten so fierce that even Sesame Street’s Big Bird isn’t safe. After the beloved character said he got vaccinated, Ted Cruz attacked Big Bird’s announcement, arguing it’s “government propaganda.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Laura Bassett to discuss Cruz’s comments. Melber also raises the question of what COVID and Mr. Snuffleupagus have in common. Nov. 9, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hivplusmag.com

Far-Right Talk Host Dennis Prager Compares Anti-Vaxxers to AIDS Crisis

Making grandiose, highly offensive statements is nothing new to extreme-right talk show host Dennis Prager. In fact, doing so has seemed to become a tried-and-true formula used by far-right media personalities to rack up ratings since the days of Rush Limbaugh. Earlier this year on his radio show, Prager even had the nerve to defend his, and others, use of the n-word (and in the same broadcast used a slur for Jewish people).
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

333K+
Followers
132K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy