Weekly Treat: Funniest And Overall Best Animal Tweets

Wondering what to get your dog this holiday season? Christmas treats for dogs are one of the easiest and most fun ways to celebrate the holidays or any day with your pup. Not all dog treats are created equal, so we’ve narrowed down our list to the top 12 Christmas treats for dogs. You want to feel safe with the ingredients in any type of treat your dog eats. We always recommend you ignore the front of a treat bag or container. Flip the package around and learn what ingredients are inside those cute-looking holiday-themed dog treats.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO