THG shares rise after founder Moulding says he regrets London IPO

By Joice Alves
 7 days ago

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Shares in online retail platform THG (THG.L) climbed 5.7% on Monday after chief executive Matt Moulding said he regretted floating the company, prompting speculation it could delist after a sharp slide in its stock price.

The Times quoted an interview with Moulding at The GQ Heroes Conference saying he wished he had floated the company in New York and that listing in London has "just sucked from start to finish".

"We do have other options," Moulding said, according to the newspaper.

He also compared short sellers to bank robbers, adding THG shares had suffered from a "pretty aggressive short attack".

THG, whose shares pared some of the early gains and were up 4% by 1032 GMT, declined a request from Reuters to comment on the interview on Monday.

THG shares, which listed in London last year, have fallen about 70% in two months. The Manchester-based company, previously known as The Hut Group, owns beauty retailer Lookfantastic and supplements firm Myprotein.

In the latest sign of investor discontent THG's second-largest shareholder BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) sold nearly half its stake in the company at a 10% discount last week.

The sale followed a rocky month for THG in which its share price sank 35% in a single day after a poorly received investor presentation that focused on its technology platform Ingenuity, which sells e-commerce software to other companies.

THG has announced changes to its board and published growth figures for its Ingenuity technology unit in an effort to reassure investors.

BBC

Matt Moulding: The billionaire THG boss facing a reality check

The news flow about THG, the company formerly known as The Hut Group, was breathless. The rag-to-riches story of billionaire boss Matthew Moulding, the pictures on Instagram of his muscled torso stripped to his waist, the dealmaking, the creator of a tech business the UK could be proud of, the generous bonus scheme: it seemed unending.
BUSINESS
Derrick

Asian shares rise after Fed says economic aid will wind down

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Thursday, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement on winding down the extraordinary aid for the economy it has been providing since the early days of the pandemic. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% in afternoon trading to 29,729.44. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2%...
MARKETS
Reuters

Google earmarks $740 mln for Australia to mend ties after exit threat

SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Google will spend A$1 billion ($736 million) in Australia over five years, the internet giant said on Tuesday, resetting ties months after a threatto pull its services to avoid tougher government regulation. The main operating unit of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) said it planned to expand...
ECONOMY
Reuters

After rally in U.S. retailers, investors eye upcoming reports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Recent gains in U.S. retailer shares could be put to the test in the coming days as top companies in the sector report quarterly results and investors hunt for clues about how well they have managed supply chain problems. Retail companies have had a strong run...
RETAIL
Reuters

Russian bank Otkritie forecasts record profit ahead of planned IPO

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Otkritie Bank, owned by Russia’s central bank since a 2017 bailout, is on track to post a record profit, its Deputy President Dmitry Levin said, ahead of a possible listing next year. Once Russia’s largest private bank by assets, Otkritie was rescued by the central...
BUSINESS
