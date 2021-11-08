CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea stumble into international break with title credentials intact

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VY92m_0cpqlzqs00

Midway through the first half at Stamford Bridge, as Burnley absorbed a ceaseless storm of Chelsea attacks, the less lopsided contest was being fought between the dotted rings of the technical area. After Ross Barkley had been barrelled to smithereens by James Tarkowski in the centre-circle, Thomas Tuchel imploded into a fit of fury, hurling his fists histrionically in the referee’s direction. But of course, Sean Dyche has not carved out a niche as the Premier League ’s resident hardman, and moulded a squad in that gruff balding image, by watching on as an idle bystander.

What ensued amounted to a magnificent vintage of playground bickering as Dyche’s two assistants – turned cartoonishly rhyming henchmen – Ian Woan and Steve Stone, rotated like a pair of rottweilers, one demanding respect through a torrent of expletives as the other smiled, leered and just about stopped short of a throat-slitting gesture in the background. Tuchel reacted with a haughty chuckle befitting the vast gulf in quality before him. But in the end, as handshakes were exchanged through gritted teeth and sideways glances, the north’s answers to a WWE wrestling tag-team prevailed with the last laugh.

Both managers insisted it was water under the bridge after full-time. “It’s nothing to do with me being hard. I’m not hard. I’m a normal bloke,” Dyche reasoned afterwards a little, well, hardily. But if the feud was quickly forgotten, the sour taste will linger long into the international break for Tuchel. Up until this weekend, Chelsea’s assault on the Premier League title had taken on an ominous and unremitting rhythm, grinding out results on offbeat days and steamrolling opponents like old roadkill when in full pomp. And while no season can ever be devoid of stumbling blocks, these were the squandered points that could prove costliest come next April; the ground surrendered through inconsistency rather than genuine strife.

At the same time, the club have also navigated a period of wretched luck, with Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic all out, even if the sheer depth of Chelsea’s squad can seal most cracks. They had 25 shots in all against Burnley, seven of which arrived in the opening 15-minute onslaught, but Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley and Kai Havertz were as wasteful as Nick Pope was inspired in goal. That bullish start slowly ebbed into a period of unimaginative frustration, and then outright franticness when forced to chase a late winner.

It’s a theme that was prevalent at the start of Tuchel’s tenure and simmered again a few weeks ago against a resilient Brentford, when Chelsea became somewhat guilty of sinking into repetitive patterns. But if the international break provides the chance to take considered stock, there have in truth been precious few causes of alarm to their title credentials. Had they found the cutting edge their efforts warranted against Burnley, a ninth victory in eleven league matches would have equalled a run of form from which the club has never failed to lift the trophy. There has been little to suggest their performances aren’t sustainable or that Saturday’s draw wasn’t closer to an aberration. By way of Tuchel’s crazed antics on the touchline, it’s easy to picture quite how much higher the enigmatic head coach believes the bar can still be raised, too.

“There is something going wrong in training,” he said sarcastically on Saturday. “We will now change everything. It is unacceptable the points we have, the way we play – it cannot stay like this. We have to turn things around and question everything. This is what we will do for the next two weeks.

“Seriously, it is the same group that scored seven [against Norwich] and four [against Malmo]. Today we had so many chances and expected goals, touches in the box that we could have won easily.”

For Manchester City and Liverpool, though, this brief stumble can still act as a source of inspiration. A gap that might have stretched as wide as eight points this weekend remains at just three, even if Jurgen Klopp’s side became mired in problems of their own. For now, Chelsea reign over the statistics of form with assurance, but that cannot account for the others’ recent Premier League-winning experience. Nothing is clean cut in a marathon of unknowns, except for the fact that eleven games in, Chelsea have endured bad luck and now a blunder, and still have their noses out in front.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Ian Woan
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: Let's not talk about the title

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists there's no reason to talk about the title at this stage of the season. Instead, Tuchel's focus is purely on beating Burnley today, whose threat he insists is not done justice by its bottom-three position in the table. "Over the last years, Man City and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Five most important international matches for Chelsea players this break

If you’re a Chelsea fan more than an international fan (who could blame you?), then an international break is a pretty boring time. At the very least, World Cup Qualifying adds some stakes to these matches that just aren’t present outside of summer tournaments (sorry Nations League, you’re glorified friendlies). So, to help cover the gap between Chelsea matches without playing Football Manager 2022 and losing touch reality, here is a handy guide of the matches with the most on the line and/or the most quality that should see Chelsea players feature.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou confirms Celtic plans over international break

One could argue that this international break has come at a bad time for Celtic. They were in the middle of a great run of form, that had seen them win seven of their previous eight games across all competitions, while drawing the remaining one. Ange Postecoglou has confirmed the club’s plans over the coming weeks.
SOCCER
punditarena.com

Tuchel’s fears for the international break

Thomas Tuchel has not shied away from expressing his frustration at the international break before. This time, however, Tuchel’s concern lies primarily with how international teams will work his recovering players. When asked if he was happy that his recovering players would get some game time in or frustrated that...
SOCCER
ESPN

Solskjaer expects to remain Man United manager after international break - sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects to survive the international break and remain in charge for Manchester United's next game against Watford, sources told ESPN. The Norwegian has spoken to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward since the demoralising 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday but has so far been given no indication he is set for the sack.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
FanSided

Bayern Munich squad hit by COVID-19 during international break

The international break has started on a sour note for Bayern Munich as COVID-19 has struck the squad. DFB confirmed on Tuesday that Niklas Sule has tested positive for the virus before the first training session of the group. The German defender is ruled out of Germany’s both games as he will be in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yardbarker

USA manager details the role of Christian Pulisic on this international break

Many Chelsea fans were a little frustrated when they saw that Christian Pulisic had been called up for the latest international break. The frustrations have grown from the fact that he has barely featured for Chelsea at all this season after struggling with various injuries once again, including his latest ankle injury he sustained whilst with the USA last time around.
SOCCER
tothelaneandback.com

Team News: Conte to implement new Spurs formation after the international break

Antonio Conte will make a formation change at Tottenham Hotspur following the international break. According to Alasdair Gold, football correspondent of Tottenham Hotspur for Football.London, (h/t The Express), Antonio Conte is planning to make a formation change following the international break due to the club’s recent creativity woes. Spurs have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Mina may return for Everton after international break

After a miserable month of injury news Everton boss Rafa Benitez has hinted Yerry Mina might be ready to return after the upcoming international break. This news couldn’t have been better timed for Everton given Mason Holgate is now out for three games after his red card against Spurs. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

334K+
Followers
132K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy