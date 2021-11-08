CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Kuwaiti govt resigns, possibly helping to end political standoff

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRERC_0cpqh4vE00
Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah waits before speaking during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

KUWAIT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kuwait's government on Monday submitted its resignation to the ruling emir, state news agency KUNA reported, a move that could help end a standoff with opposition lawmakers that has hindered fiscal reform.

It was the second time a government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah has resigned this year in a feud with the elected parliament.

KUNA said the emir received Sheikh Sabah who handed him the written resignation of his cabinet.

It was not immediately clear if Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, who has final say in state matters, would accept the resignation of the government, which was formed in March after the previous cabinet stepped down.

Several opposition MPs have insisted on questioning the premier on various issues, including the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption.

The feud has paralysed legislative work, hindered efforts to boost the OPEC producer's state finances - hit hard last year by low oil prices and the pandemic - and enact measures including a debt law needed to tap global markets.

Deadlocks between the cabinet and assembly have for decades led to government reshuffles and dissolutions of parliament, hampering investment and reform.

Lawmakers want to question Sheikh Sabah, who has been premier since late 2019, and have queried the constitutionality of a motion passed in March delaying any such questioning until the end of next year.

The government recently launched a dialogue with MPs to break the impasse, with the opposition demanding to be able to question Sheikh Sabah and an amnesty pardoning political dissidents.

Kuwait's cabinet on Sunday approved draft decrees for the planned amnesty ahead of it being issued by an emiri decree.

Kuwait does not permit political parties, but it has given its legislature more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies, including the power to pass and block laws, question ministers and submit no-confidence votes against senior government officials.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Iran MPs reject President Raisi's proposed education minister again

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Iran's hardline-dominated parliament on Tuesday rejected conservative President Ebrahim Raisi's proposed education minister for a second time since he formed his cabinet in August. Masoud Fayazi failed to win a vote of confidence, losing 140 to 115 after critics said he lacked sufficient experience in...
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Kuwait Emir Accepts Govt Resignation - State News Agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah accepted on Sunday the resignation of the government, state news agency KUNA reported, as the oil-rich country's rulers seek to end a feud with lawmakers that has hindered fiscal reforms. Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah submitted on Nov. 8 the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Kuwait’s cabinet resigns, paving way for end to political crisis

Kuwait’s government offered its resignation to the Emir on Monday in a bid to end a prolonged political standoff with the elected parliament.It was not yet clear if Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, 84, who retains the final say on state matters, would accept the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah cabinet, which comes at the height of an arm-twisting political crunch with the legislative assembly.If accepted, this will be the second government to quit since Sheikh Nawaf became leader after his brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah’s death last year. In January, the previous government of PM Sheikh...
MIDDLE EAST
wsau.com

Kuwaiti government submits resignation to emir – media

(Reuters) – Kuwait’s government on Monday submitted its resignation to the ruling emir, leading local newspapers Al Qabas and Al Rai reported. The government has been locked in a standoff with opposition lawmakers who have insisted on questioning Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah in the elected parliament. (Reporting by...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#Legislature#Kuwaiti#Corruption#State News#Kuna
WRAL News

Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters

The military takeover in Myanmar has set its economy back years, if not decades, as political unrest and violence disrupt banking, trade and livelihoods and millions slide deeper into poverty. The Southeast Asian country was already in recession when the pandemic took hold in 2020, paralyzing its lucrative tourism sector....
BUSINESS
The Independent

MPs call on Liz Truss to intervene and stop Saudi Arabia executing academic for ‘contents of his library’

Over a dozen British MPs and peers have urged the UK government to stop Saudi Arabia from sentencing a prominent jailed academic to death, amid pressuring Riyadh to halt capital punishment for non-lethal offences and juvenile crimes. Saudi scholar Hassan Al-Maliki has been behind bars since 2017 on a range of charges including “conducting interviews with Western news outlets”, and “owning books” that were “not authorised” by the Kingdom. The father of nine, who has called for a pluralistic Saudi society and political reform, is currently being tried in Saudi Arabia’s Specialised Criminal court in a case that...
MIDDLE EAST
wibqam.com

Factbox: Most prominent people being held by Myanmar junta

(Reuters) – American journalist Danny Fenster was released from prison on Monday in military-ruled Myanmar, three days after he was sentenced to 11 years in a ruling that drew international condemnation. Fenster was among thousands of people – including dozens of media workers – detained since a Feb. 1 coup...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Middle East
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Israel judges postpone key testimony in Netanyahu graft trial

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to court for his graft trial Tuesday, but judges granted a defence request to postpone highly anticipated testimony from his former spin doctor.   After a half-hour recess to consider the defence motion, judges postponed the trial until November 22. 
MIDDLE EAST
WLNS

Michigan journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who was recently sentenced to 11 years of hard labor after spending nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, was freed and on his way home Monday, a former U.S. diplomat who helped negotiate the release said. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was […]
MICHIGAN STATE
AFP

Surprise election win could end Bulgaria's long political deadlock

Hopes were rising in Bulgaria Monday that a government can finally be formed, after the third general election in a year produced a surprise winner. With over 93 percent of the ballots counted from Sunday's elections, the centrist We Continue the Change (PP) formation, founded in September by two Harvard-educated former entrepreneurs, was set for a surprise win with 25.46 percent of the votes. "I hope that they will be reasonable enough to form a government... These are the third elections in a year which is too much already," graphic designer Lyuba Yanchuleva, 67, told AFP while walking her dog in Sofia on Monday morning. A series of scandals about misuse of taxpayers money relegated the conservative GERB party of three-time premier Boyko Borisov to second place with some 22.78 percent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy