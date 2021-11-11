ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 stock UK – live: Argos and AO consoles could restock this week – what to know

By Alex Lee and Alistair Charlton
 6 days ago

UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at Argos this week. Read on for more information.

The PS5 arrived almost a whole year ago in the UK, on 19 November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow significantly. New stock is still quite difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly, both online and in-store.

November has got off to an extremely slow start when it comes to PS5 restocks. Last week, we only saw John Lewis & Partners , Game and ShopTo drop stock. But it’s starting to pick up, with AO , Very and Asda having dropped on Tuesday and Littlewoods yesterday. We’re hoping that momentum will continue to improve

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

