Cop26 Glasgow news – live: Obama takes aim at China and Russia for ‘dangerous lack of urgency’ on climate

By Stuti Mishra,Andy Gregory and Celine Wadhera
The Independent
 6 days ago

As the Cop26 summit in Glasgow enters its second week, the issue of “loss and damage” is taking centre stage at the meetings today – as world leaders seek a consensus on how to fund climate adaptation in the poorest and most imperilled nations.

Addressing several events on Monday, Barack Obama warned delegates that while the pledges made so far represent “real progress” if they are followed through, “not enough” has been done to avert warming of more than 1.5C.

The former US president called for “ongoing activism” and “citizen pressure” on governments and the private sector to ensure they honour their commitments, warning that “most countries have failed to meet the action plans they set six years ago” in Paris. He also took aim at China and Russia’s absence, saying that it was “particularly discouraging” to see two of the world’s largest emitters decline to attend the summit.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, the UK government announced a pledge of £290m, most of which will go to Asia Pacific nations. Diplomats and negotiators hope the talks will raise further funding pledges to add to the billions already raised by states including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the US.

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of climate protesters took to the streets in Glasgow, London and around the world in a demand for swifter action to combat the global heating crisis. In Glasgow, up to 50,000 people joined a march through the city, from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green.

Watch live as Cop26 President Alok Sharma addresses climate summit in Glasgow

Cop26 president Alok Sharma and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres are addressing an expert group on the collaboration between stakeholders that must act on climate change at the summit in Glasgow on Thursday (11 November). Yesterday saw a rare bit of good news come out for the climate conference, with...
ENVIRONMENT
New Scientist

COP26 news: US-China climate pact is important but largely symbolic

Sign up for Today at COP26, our free daily briefing on all the latest news and analysis from the crucial climate summit. There is only one day to go at the COP26 international climate summit – unless the talks go into extra time, as many previous COPs have. Because today is the penultimate day, the situation is highly uncertain. We don’t yet know what the final text will look like, because the negotiators are still scribbling away with pencils and erasers. A new draft was expected overnight but that hasn’t happened for whatever reason, and the redraft is now expected tonight. But in the meantime, there has been plenty of action.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

