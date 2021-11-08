CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay-Z Defends 'Super Brave' Dave Chappelle Amid Controversy Over His Homophobic Jokes

By Jennie Amelia
AceShowbiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a Twitter Spaces conversation, the Roc Nation founder acknowledges that the comedian and his friend 'pushed a lot of buttons,' but thinks that 'great art is divisive.'. AceShowbiz - Jay-Z has spoken up in defense of Dave Chappelle amid the backlash over his controversial jokes on "The Closer". In a...

