Maine State

WPFO

That's no ladybug invading your house

(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

What Are These Freaky Red Bugs Crawling All Over the Outside My House?

They look kinda like stink bugs, but they're not even related. There are a lot of bugs that stink if you kill them. Two that come to mind are obviously the common Stink Bug, but also the Conifer Beetle can produce quite an aroma when you step on them. Although it's not as offensive as the Stink Bug. It almost smells like a Pine Sol fart, if you can imagine such a thing.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

New Hampshire Man Finds Stray Kitten That Turns Out to Be a Bobcat

Isn't this little guy or gal adorable? Look at those sweet, innocent little eyes. So precious. But this isn't your ordinary stray kitty. Courtney Mack of Derry, New Hampshire, made this post to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, telling the unusual story of what her husband Dustin encountered on his way home from a walk.
DERRY, NH
Thrillist

Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled

Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
SALEM, NH
Boston Globe

The neighbors are dead

What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
SUTTON, MA
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
MEDFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kingston suddenly hosting more than 100 immigrants

KINGSTON, Mass. — Similar situation, different town. Almost two weeks ago, the state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) placed about fifty immigrants in a Days Hotel in Methuen — but never told the city’s mayor. Last Friday, it was Kingston’s turn. Nine immigrants arrived...
KINGSTON, MA
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s

Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Vermont: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Vermont: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Did you know that Vermont receives more annual snowfall than anywhere else in the United States? The state averages 89 inches of snow annually, but some mountainous areas can receive over 300 inches of snow in one year. Factors like topography, distance from the coast, and storm patterns all make Vermont one of the snowiest states with one of the coldest winters.
VERMONT STATE
Stephen L Dalton

The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME

If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
OLD TOWN, ME
103.7 WCYY

