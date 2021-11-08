CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Aspiring border agent, dancer, engineer among concert dead

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYE4S_0cpjMZD000

A teen who loved dancing. An aspiring Border Patrol agent. A computer science student. An engineering student working on a medical device to help his ailing mother. And his friend and high school football teammate.

Clearer pictures began to emerge Sunday of some of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott.

Authorities said Sunday they wouldn't release the names of the dead, but family members and friends shared accounts of their loved ones with journalists and through social media. Mary Benton, a spokeswoman in Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office, said identities were expected to be made public on Monday.

The dead ranged from 14 to 27 years old, according to Houston officials. As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized.

City officials said they were in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out event founded by Scott. About 50,000 people were there.

Experts who have studied deaths caused by crowd surges say they are often a result of density — too many people packed into a small space. The crowd is often either running away from a perceived threat or toward something, such as a performer, before hitting a barrier.

‘LOVED HIS MOM'

Franco Patino, 21, was working toward a mechanical engineering technology degree at the University of Dayton, with a minor in human movement biomechanics, his father, Julio Patino, said in an interview. He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and was working in an engineering co-op program.

Patino described his son as a charismatic, energetic leader who was active in his community and intent on helping people with disabilities.

He said his son was working with a team on a new medical device, and that he wanted to find a way to help his mother walk again after she was severely injured in an automobile accident in Mexico two years ago.

Through tears, Patino described how his son — who enjoyed weight lifting, football and rugby — used his strength to break a door and free his mom from the wreckage.

“He loved his mom,” Patino said. “He said everything that he was doing, it was trying to help his mom. The entire goal.”

Julio Patino, of Naperville, Illinois, was in London on business when the phone rang around 3 a.m. He answered it and heard his wife, Teresita, crying. She said someone had called from a hospital about their 21-year-old son, Franco, and that a doctor would be calling her soon. About 30 minutes, she called back with the doctor on the line.

“The doctor was giving us the news that our son had passed away,” Patino said.

Patino said he had last spoken with his son about 2 p.m. Friday. Franco told his dad that there weren’t a lot a people at the festival site yet

“Don’t worry, I’m fine,” Patino recalled his son saying. “I just said, ‘Ok, just be careful.‘”

‘HUGE HOLE IN OUR LIVES'

Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20, was a junior at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he was “pursuing his passion for art and media,” his family said in a statement Sunday. He was just a over two weeks short of his 21st birthday.

He was attending the concert with Patino, his friend and former high school football teammate, according to Patino’s father Julio Patino. He was deeply committed to his family and was known as “Big Jake” by his younger cousins.

He will be missed by his father, Ron Jurinek, with whom Jake became especially close after Jake's mother died in 2011.

“In the decade since, Jake and Ron were inseparable – attending White Sox and Blackhawks games, sharing their love of professional wrestling, and spending weekends with extended family and friends at Jake’s favorite place, the family cottage in Southwestern Michigan," the family's statement said.

“We are all devastated and are left with a huge hole in our lives,” his father, Ron Jurinek, added in an emailed statement.

‘HARD-WORKING MAN'

Danish Baig, who identified himself on Facebook as a district manager for AT&T, and appeared to be a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, was among those who died at the the concert, his brother Basil Baig said on Facebook.

“He was (an) innocent young soul who would always put others before him. He was a hard-working man who loved his family and took care of us. He was there in a heartbeat for anything. He always had a solution to everything,” Basil Baig told ABC News.

A funeral for Danish Baig was held Sunday in Colleyville in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. Messages left with Basil Baig were not returned.

LOVED TO DANCE

Brianna Rodriguez's family told People magazine that she was among those who perished at the concert. She was 16, a student at Heights High School and loved dancing, according to the family the magazine spoke with. A message left with the family was not immediately answered.

COMPUTER SCIENCE STUDENT

Axel Acosta, 21, was a computer science major at Western Washington University. His father, Edgar Acosta, told KOMO-TV his son was among the victims who died at the festival.

The school in Bellingham, Washington, released a statement Sunday: “By all accounts, Axel was a young man with a vibrant future. We are sending our condolences to his family on this very sad day.”

ASPIRING BORDER AGENT

Rudy Pena, of Laredo, Texas, was a student at Laredo College and wanted to be Border Patrol agent, his friend Stacey Sarmiento said. She described him as a people person.

“Rudy was a close friend of mine," she said. “We met in high school. He was an athlete… He brought happiness anywhere he went. He was easy to get along with. It was like positive vibes from him at all times.”

“We all came to have a good time … it was just horrible in there," she added.

———

Associated Press writers Jamie Stengle and Juan Lozano in Houston contributed to this report. Chase reported from Dover, Delaware. Catalini reported from Trenton, New Jersey.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Horror video shows Astroworld festival-goers piled on each other as they scream for help

A horrifying video has surfaced of festival-goers piled on top of each other screaming for help while Travis Scott continued to perform on stage at the doomed Astroworld Festival on Friday night. The TikTok video, posted by @dieghtx30 and captioned “My Astroworld Experience”, appears to show the unconscious bodies of victims in a heap on the ground while others are seen desperately struggling to stay on their feet amid the deadly crush.Harrowing screams are heard coming from those in the crowd while shouts of “help” and “somebody’s going to die” ring out.The footage is one of many videos and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Astroworld: 14-year-old victim identified after deadly ‘crowd surge’ kills eight at Travis Scott concert

A 14-year-old boy and a man who was crushed while trying to save his sister-in-law have been named among the victims of the Astroworld music festival crowd surge, as details emerge of the eight fans killed at Travis Scott’s show in Houston.At least two investigations, one of them criminal, have been launched into the deadly concert, which 50,000 people attended on Friday. Signs of an unruly crowd emerged earlier in the day when video showed some fans hopping over fences and turn-styles to avoid metal detectors and ticket-takers. At around 9.30pm, organisers became aware of medical emergencies and began...
THEATER & DANCE
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

'They were like brothers': SIU journalism student, his best friend among eight dead at Houston concert

An SIU student and his best friend from childhood were among eight concertgoers killed Friday when a crowd surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. SIU student Jacob Jurinek and his friend, Franco Patino, both 21 and from suburban Naperville, died during the Astroworld music festival at Houston's NRG Park, their families confirmed Sunday.
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Pena
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Juan Lozano
nbcboston.com

Heroic Fiancé, Dancer, Engineer Among Astroworld Victims

A teen who loved dancing. A computer science student. An engineering student working on a medical device to help his ailing mother. And his friend and high school football teammate. Authorities on Monday released the identifies of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
102.7 KORD

Young Yakima Valley Man Among Dead at Travis Scott Concert

A Yakima Valley native was among the eight people killed at a Travis Scott concert over the weekend. The concert held at the Astroworld Festival in Houston featured a two-day event featuring Drake and Travis Scott that came to a halt on Friday night as eight people including two teenagers were killed when the crowd surged forward.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dance#Border Patrol#Engineering#Football#The University Of Dayton#Alpha Psi Lambda#Hispanic
Herald & Review

2 Illinoisans among victims of concert dead in Houston

CARBONDALE — There was an empty seat Monday in Bridget Lescelius's advertising copywriting class at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. It was at a desk usually occupied by Jacob Jurinek. Instead, a grief counselor sat at the front of the room, helping the class mourning the 20-year-old junior journalism major following...
ILLINOIS STATE
AFP

Death toll in Texas concert tragedy rises to 10

The death toll from a lethal crowd surge at a rap concert in Texas has risen to 10, a lawyer for the victims said Sunday, after a nine-year-old boy trampled during the event died of his injuries. Scores were injured attending a performance by hip-hop artist Travis Scott at the Astroworld Festival on November 5 in Houston when concert-goers found themselves crushed against barriers, unable to move or breathe as the mass pressed toward the stage. Some fell and others tumbled on top of them, crushing the bodies beneath, with the density of the crowd closer to the stage making it hard to pick them up and evacuate them, attendees said. Among them was nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who sustained severe injuries and was placed in a medically induced coma as doctors fought for his life.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Variety

9-Year-Old Boy Dies From Astroworld Injuries, Pushing Death Toll to 10

A 9-year-old Dallas boy who had been on life support after being injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival died Sunday. He became the tenth fatality from the melee that unfolded during Scott’s performance in Houston Nov. 5. “The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” said Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of young Ezra Blount, in a statement Sunday night. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and...
ACCIDENTS
Click2Houston.com

Grandmother who attended Astroworld Festival says she bought ‘death ticket’

HOUSTON – One by one, they shared their experiences, or “nightmares,” as they called them. Plaintiffs represented by powerhouse attorneys Benjamin Crump and Alex Hilliard stood in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Friday morning detailing what happened on Nov. 5, the day that an iconic Houston staple -- Astroworld -- would be linked forever to a mass casualty tied to megastars.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC News

ABC News

449K+
Followers
114K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy