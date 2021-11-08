CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Symphony tells stories with gusto

By DIANE PETERSON THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ms8JG_0cpiKw6K00

The Santa Rosa Symphony, under Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong, transformed the Green Music Center into a storytelling salon Saturday night, opening the second concert set of the season by laying bare the sorrow and joy of the Slavic soul with elegance and gusto.

As part of that narrative, the instruments onstage tried to emulate the human voice — alternately sobbing and crying, sighing and soothing — while utilizing a wide palette of musical colors, from the tinkling harp to the squawking klezmer clarinet.

Conducting with expansive gestures and clear beats, Lecce-Chong brought a rhythmic vitality and smooth cohesion to Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s popular orchestral suite, “Scheherazade,” during the second half of the program.

The prolific, Russian composer, who studied music theory with Tchaikovsky, scattered beguiling instrumental solos throughout the four-movement work. The principal players in the string, woodwind, brass and percussion sections polished them all to a fine burnish.

Rimsky-Korsakov’s personal world was steeped in the magical thinking of fairy tales and fantasy, and he put his musical talent to work creating colorful variations on simple folk tales.

“Scheherazade” was inspired by the female storyteller in the Middle Eastern folk tale collection, “Arabian Nights.” The eponymous narrator saves herself from death at the hands of her husband, the Sultan, by spinning out cliff-hanger tales each night. The Sultan had made a vow to put each of his wives to death during their first nuptial night, but in the end, he was so enchanted by her stories that he repudiated his vow.

During the dark, bass motif that opens the first movement, the brass section, representing the Sultan, entered with such resonance that the chairs on the third level were vibrating. Welcome back to the hall everyone!

Kudos also go to concertmaster Joe Edelberg, representing the storyteller herself, who voiced the opening melody with sweetness and eloquence, although intonation seemed to sag in a few places.

As the piece progressed and the sinuous violin returned, every note was spot on, and Edelberg tossed off the runs, spiccato arpeggios and double stops with crystal-clear clarity and control.

Other principal players deserving a shout-out for their solos include cellist Adelle-Akiko Kearns, flutist Kathleen Lane Reynolds, oboeist Laura Reynolds, clarinetist Roy Zajac, bassoonist Karla Ekholm and harpist Dan Levitan.

The first half of the program showcased world-class clarinetist, composer and klezmer band leader David Krakauer, who was originally scheduled to perform with the symphony in January. The concert was postponed, though, due to the pandemic.

Using every trick on his licorice stick, Krakauer opened the evening by taking the audience into the heart of a Jewish wedding with his no-holds-barred rendition of two traditional klezmer songs: “Der Heyser Bulgar” ("The Hot Bulgar") and “Der Gasn Nign” (“Street Song”).

In a private recital on Friday night, Krakauer described these folk tunes as “traditional hootin’ and hollerin’ klezmer music” and dedicated them to his Jewish grandparents and great-grandparents who “made that voyage across the ocean with only the shirts on their back.”

Krakauer started “Der Heyser Bulgar” with a lengthy, solo introduction played with joyful, over-the-top abandon, then settled down as a strings-only orchestra joined in to accompany him.

The clarinetist, who is regarded as one of the best on the planet, is a natural musician who connects immediately with his audience while hitting the soaring high notes, fleeting trills, breathtaking slides and improvisatory phrasing that are the hallmarks of klezmer music. It seems like there’s nothing he can’t do.

To get the sound he wants, Krakauer uses a special mouthpiece and has mastered the technique of circular breathing — inhaling through his nose while simultaneously pushing air out through his mouth using air stored in the cheeks — to produce a continuous tone without interruption.

With his composing and performing collaborator, pianist Kathleen Tagg, he also performed “Chassidic Dance” by Abraham Ellstein, a composer for Yiddish theater who, like Krakauer, was trying to make a bridge between classical and klezmer music back in the 1930s.

The work was short but satisfying, highlighted by lush, French-sounding textures and harmonies in the piano part played deftly by Tagg.

Just before intermission, the symphony gave the world premiere of “The Fretless Clarinet”: Concerto for Klezmer Clarinet and Orchestra written by Krakauer and Tagg and co-commissioned by the Santa Rosa Symphony, the Eugene Symphony and the Adele and John Gray Endowment Fund with support from Karen Brodsky and Mark Dierkhising of Santa Rosa.

The autobiographical work, which sums up Krakauer’s embrace of many musical genres over the past 30 years, was performed with gusto, but the orchestration was occasionally so dense that it was difficult to hear what was going on.

The gritty first movement, “Sanctuary City,” gives a nod to one of Krakauer’s idols, jazz clarinetist Sidney Bechet, and his other idol, Austrian-American klezmer clarinetist Naftule Brandwein. The chronicle of immigration struggles and the Black Lives Matter movement in New York City has a hard edge to it, and at times, the orchestra seemed to be dueling with the solo clarinet.

The second movement, “Mozart on the Judengasse,” offered more clarity and cohesion in the orchestration, as Krakauer tips his hat to Mozart’s clarinet quintet and clarinet concerto as well as to the Judengasse (Jewish street) he discovered close to Mozart’s home in Salzburg.

"Ancestral Grooves,“ the final movement, closed out the first half with a fun, blaring romp through American music, from Broadway and klezmer to speakeasy jazz and New Orleans Second Line.

It was an evening of great stories, and the symphony told them convincingly.

The Santa Rosa Symphony will repeat the program at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park. For tickets: 707- 546-8742 or tickets@srsymphony.org

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Ezra Blount, 9-year-old injured at Astroworld, dies

Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy who suffered brain trauma in the crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last week, has died, lawyers for his family said. Ezra was put into a medically induced coma in an attempt to save his life after he suffered brain, kidney and liver trauma as a result of what some witnesses described as a "crush" of music fans at the Nov. 5 event, which has now claimed 10 lives.
HOUSTON, TX
The Hill

Meadows comes under growing Jan. 6 panel spotlight

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is increasingly targeting — and losing patience with — Mark Meadows , Donald Trump ’s powerful chief of staff who appeared to be deeply involved with the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. This week the committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Santa Rosa, CA
NBC News

1 dead, 1 injured in Liverpool car explosion

One person is dead and another injured after authorities say a car exploded outside a women's hospital in Liverpool, England. The situation unfolded after a taxi pulled in front of the hospital just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning, Merseyside Police said in a statement. Authorities urged the public to remain calm but vigilant as they investigate the source of the explosion.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Japan’s ex-princess Mako and new husband depart for life in U.S.

TOKYO — Japan’s ex-princess Mako, the emperor’s niece, departed the country with her new husband on Sunday to start a new life in the United States. Known as Mako Komuro after giving up her royal title to marry college sweetheart Kei Komuro last month, the former royal and her husband, both 30, walked past waiting journalists at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport before boarding an ANA flight for New York.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Associated Press

Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011...
WORLD
The Hill

'SNL' knocks Cruz for labeling Big Bird vaccine tweet 'propaganda'

“Saturday Night Live” knocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode for labeling a tweet by Big Bird about vaccines as “propaganda.”. The show opened with an episode of “Ted Cruz Street,” a parody of the children’s show “Sesame Street,” which, according to “SNL,” aired on “Newsmax Kids.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikolai Rimsky Korsakov
Person
David Krakauer
Person
Sidney Bechet
newsnationnow.com

Biden adviser points to spending package as solution to inflation

(The Hill) — National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday pointed to the Democrats’ social spending package as a solution to rising inflation in the U.S. Asked by co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” how the White House plans to address inflation, Deese touted the party’s social spending package as a way to lower costs for Americans across the nation.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Hackers access FBI email system, spam 100,000 accounts

Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
581
Followers
121
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy