Public Safety

Astroworld news – latest: Travis Scott to pay for victims’ funerals as he and festival face 12 lawsuits

By Thomas Kingsley,Io Dodds ,Graeme Massie,Eleanor Sly,Namita Singh and Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.

Mr Scott also announced on Monday afternoon he was partnering with BetterHelp to provide free therapy for anyone impacted by the tragedy.

The rapper and the organisers of the Houston festival are facing more than a dozen lawsuits related to the crowd surge that claimed eight lives and injured 300.

At least 11 lawsuits were filed in Harris County on Monday against Mr Scott and Live Nation Entertainment, several had already been filed over the weekend.

Injured festivalgoer Manuel Souza’s lawsuit alleges organisers failed to provide enough emergency personnel to prevent the tragedy and allowed the show to continue even as the danger escalated, NBC News reported

Another survivor, Cody Hartt, told how he pleaded with festival staff for help but was told the performance couldn’t be stopped because it was being streamed live on Apple Music.

At least two criminal investigations are also underway into the deadly stampede which took place on the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston , Texas .

Follow latest updates below:

