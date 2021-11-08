CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man shot by police in Washington Heights; investigation underway

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AhTkl_0cpfvueq00

An investigation is underway man was shot by police officers in Washington Heights on Sunday.

Officers were responding to a 911 call of shots fired inside Fort Washington Park near W. 168th Street just before 8:30 p.m. While walking through the park, police encountered a man who was armed with a gun.

Police ordered the man to drop the firearm numerous times in both English and Spanish. The man then pointed the gun in the direction of the officers.

Police then shot the man, striking him in the torso.

The 23-year-old was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition. The officers were also taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

A firearm was later recovered at the scene.

ALSO READ | Woman walking with child shot in Upper Manhattan

The woman was rushed to the hospital after getting shot in Marble Hill.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 17

Rusty Red
7d ago

Nice how the anti-cop communist media leads with "Man shot by police, investigation underway" How hard they try to bring hate unto our brave men and women in blue! The officers should get a heroic applaud by city hall for taking out a bad guy before he shot an inoccent bystander. Waiting for Mayor Adams reaction on this to see his true mind set!

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Heights#Police#Upper Manhattan#Fort Washington Park
ABCNY

Search for 2 missing boaters in New Jersey now a recovery effort

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey state police said Monday the search for two missing boaters, who vanished after their boat capsized in the Delaware River, is now a recovery effort. For a third day, search crews from New Jersey State Police, county and local entities searched the Delaware River for two boaters who went missing Saturday afternoon.
DELAWARE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy