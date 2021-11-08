Mamaroneck mayor: 1 killed in basement fire on Walnut Street

One person was killed in a house fire in Mamaroneck Sunday.

Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy tells News 12 that the victim perished during a blaze at 518 Walnut Street.

Officials say just after noon, firefighters responded to a one-alarm basement fire and, while they were able to knock the flames out, one male was found dead inside the house.

Police have not released any more information about the victim.

The community is now grieving the loss of one of their own. "I mean, it's just heartbreaking. You never want to hear about that happening to anybody, especially when it happens so close to home," says Sean Sawyer, neighbor.

In a statement, Mayor Murphy says: "The Village of Mamaroneck Police Department is in the process of trying to find the family of the deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We thank the fire department for their response."

Meantime, county police say the investigation into the cause of this fire resumes today.