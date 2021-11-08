Man found shot dead in car on NC 55 in Durham identified

Durham Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a car on NC 55 shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The man, later identified as 31-year-old Jamal McClinton Coltrane, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes of N.C. 55 had to close from Latitude Drive to Riddle Road as officers investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Turner at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29532 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Durham Police said Sunday that they were also investigating another shooting in a parking lot of the 1500 block of Holloway Street, Two people were being treated for injuries.

Anyone with information on that incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.