New York City, NY

Big warmup this week in New York City but possible showers for Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

We'll see a big warmup during the workweek in New York City, with the first half of the week seeing sunshine and highs in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly, lows from the mid- to upper-40s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cool, highs from the low- to mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cool and mostly sunny, highs from the low- to mid-60s.

THURSDAY: Turning mostly cloudy, highs from the upper-50s to the low-60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cool and breezy with showers developing. Lows from the mid to upper-50s.

FRIDAY: A rainy and breezy end to the work and school week. Highs from the low- to mid-60s. Evening showers with partial clearing late.

SATURDAY: A cool start to the weekend with highs from the mid-50s to the low-60s. A chance of showers.

Environment
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

