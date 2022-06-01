ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 13 Best Men’s Dress Sneakers for Summer 2022

By PJ Gach
 2 days ago
Sneakers have evolved from something you wore only to gym class. There are walking sneakers that are known as dad shoe s, and there are specialized sneakers for every sport. Black sneakers and white sneakers have been elevated to date night. And then there are men’s dress sneakers. What are they? They’re sneakers that you can wear to work without breaking any dress codes.

Our favorite men’s dress sneakers are sneaky; they’ve got the sneaker outsole and sneaker cushioning, but the upper looks like a dress shoe . You get the best of both worlds with a men’s dress sneaker — comfort and looks.

We hunted around for the most handsome men’s dress sneakers for the summer, and we found 12 pairs you can use for work, date night and more.

1. Thursday Boot Co. Premier Low Top Dress Sneakers

BEST OVERALL

If you ask us, the best dress sneakers for summer come in an all-white colorway, which is why we’re currently obsessing over these low top dress sneakers from Thursday Boot Co. Made with the company’s fine craftmanship and leather, these classy dress shoes are perfect for the office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42bzto_0cpTuT3m00


Buy: Thursday Boot Co. Premier Low Top Dress Sneakers $129.00

2. Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage

SPONSORED

The famous Nike Blazer sneakers may be pushing the limits of what can be considered dress sneakers, but as more workplaces adopt looser and more casual dress codes, we think these white sneakers will be work-appropriate for the vast majority of guys. We featured the high-top version of these shoes in our guide to the best white sneakers of the year, but the low top version is actually better for the office. If your Nike Killshot 2 leather sneakers need to be replaced, trade them in for these classic Blazer sneakers. They’ll pair perfectly with jeans, chinos and slacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URFtf_0cpTuT3m00


Buy: Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage $85.00

3. Allen Edmonds Randolph Slip-On Sneakers

RUNNER UP

In the summer, it’s okay to switch to more casual footwear, and slip-on shoes for men can absolutely be work-appropriate (think loafers, not sandals). Case in point: these ultra-stylish slip-on dress sneakers from Allen Edmonds. These handsome slip-ons have a roomier fit that will keep your feet comfortable all summer long, and the suede upper perfectly toes the line between business and casual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J0aWi_0cpTuT3m00


Buy: Allen Edmonds Randolph Slip-On Shoes $295.00

4. Florsheim Crossover Lace to Toe Sneaker

BUDGET BUY

We’re not sure why some guys ignore Florsheim shoes. They’ve got style, excellent construction and a lot of bang for the buck. This men’s dress sneaker has a handsome leather upper, which, by the way comes in five different colors. Under the hood, well, your foot is surrounded by cushy comfort. The shoe itself is flexible, there’s extra cushioning under the heel, the midfoot has an EVA midsole, and there’s even a removable footbed for extra support and comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdcof_0cpTuT3m00


Buy: Florsheim Crossover Lace to Toe Sneaker $105.00

5. Wolverine BLVD Low Sneaker

BEST SUEDE SNEAKER

When Wolverine debuted their heavily anticipated dress sneakers in May 2021, we were excited to cover the launch. Over a year later, we’re still just as excited by these suede sneakers. These men’s dress sneakers have appeared in many of our footwear roundups because they’re so damn stylish (and comfortable). Since they’re Wolverine, you know that they’ll keep their good looks, fit and comfort for close to a thousand miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGqDe_0cpTuT3m00


Buy: Wolverine BLVD Low Top Sneaker $129.00

6. Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford

THE O.G.

Cole Haan is one of the vanguards of the men’s dress sneaker trend, and although the famous Zerogrand Wingtip Oxfords aren’t as exciting as they used to be, they’re still some of the most stylish dress sneakers for men. Long before anyone produced the shoe, they were taking sneaker technology and applying it to dress shoes. This isn’t simply a men’s dress sneaker; this is a men’s dress shoe that has been transformed into something really unique.

The Cole Haan Zerogrand’s serious-looking wingtip has an EVA midsole and the brand’s Grandføam multi-layer cushioned footbed. The shoe was constructed to be flexible and move with the foot, and the rubber outsole is just like a sneaker’s outsole. Pair them with dark rinse jeans and a crew neck sweater when you’re off duty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRB6w_0cpTuT3m00


Buy: Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford $195.00

7. Allen Edmonds Strand Oxford Men’s Dress Sneakers

BEST FORMAL SENAKERS

We have Allen Edmonds on here twice, because they really “get” what guys need when they’re on the hunt for a men’s dress shoe or men’s dress sneakers. We’ve previously named the suede version of these shoes one of the best sneakers for winter, but for the summer, we’re feeling the classic leather version of these popular shoes. Allen Edmonds based this sneaker on their dress shoe of the same name. They’re Oxford dress shoes with the soul (and sole) of sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5OKE_0cpTuT3m00


Buy: Allen Edmonds Strand Waxed Suede Oxford Sneaker $295.00

8. Vionic Khai Slip-On

BEST SLIP-ON

Vionic shoes were created by a podiatrist, and every design thoughtfully considers various foot issues and comes up with solutions. Here’s a slip-on sneaker that’s been elevated to dress shoe. The footbed has been designed to alleviate lower back pressure, plantar fasciitis (heel) and knee pain. The leather upper is water-resistant. This men’s dress sneaker comes in three colors: black, brown and toffee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytvhX_0cpTuT3m00


Buy: Vionic Khai Slip-On $149.95

9. TravisMatthew the Phenom Leather Sneaker

FOR GOLFERS

TravisMatthew makes casual clothing that looks good on and off the links. Their line of sneakers run from mesh to wool, leather to suede. Their leather lace-up men’s dress sneakers have perforated sides to add visual interest. These men’s dress sneakers have a layered footbed for support and comfort, and the outsole has rubber inserts for traction, stability and added durability.


Buy: TravisMatthew the Phenom Leather Sneaker $149.95

10. Olukai Lae‘ahi Li ‘Ili Convertible Low Top Sneaker

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

Hawaiian-based OluKai is a certified B Corp . and every pair sold gives back to the Ama Olukai Foundation, which preserves Hawaiian heritage. Their men’s dress sneaker is also a men’s mule. The back of the sneaker can be folded down for a more casual look. The full-grain leather upper is lined in microfiber for additional comfort, and the removable footbed is thick gel insert that cushions and coddles your feet. The outsole has what they call a “wet grip rubber” for traction during the worst storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOp38_0cpTuT3m00


Buy: Olukai Lae‘ahi Li ‘Ili Convertible Sneaker $130.00

11. Greats The Union Dress Sneakers

MOST LAID-BACK

Greats makes attractive minimalist shoes that don’t call too much attention to themselves, which is why they’re perfect for the office. The Union dress sneakers for men have the comfort and neutral colors of your favorite dad shoes , but they’re just dressy enough to qualify as business-casual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VM31k_0cpTuT3m00


Buy: Greats The Union Sneakers $149.00

12. Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

BEST TENNIS SHOES

If you prefer the style and comfort you get with athletic shoes, then pair Adidas’s famous Stan Smith tennis shoes with jeans or chinos and a matching dress shirt the next time you’re heading into the office. These leather tennis shoes are instantly recognizable (in a good way) and won’t break your budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUzwp_0cpTuT3m00


Buy: Camper Courb Black Leather Sneakers $155.00

13. Vince Camuto Haben Dress Sneakers for Men

BEST UNDER $100

If you like to do your footwear shopping at Zappos, then check out these men’s dress sneakers from designer Vince Camuto, which come in four work-ready colorways. These sporty and casual dress sneakers have a grip sole that will keep you steady on your feet even if you’re caught in a summer downpour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P689k_0cpTuT3m00


Buy: Vince Camuto Haben Dress Sneakers $99.00

