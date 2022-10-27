This story about the filmmaker Elegance Bratton first appeared in the College Issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Most students go to film school after becoming interested in cinema in grade school or high school. Elegance Bratton went there via the United States Marine Corps. Bratton, writer-director of the acclaimed drama “The Inspection,” was kicked out of his home by his mother at age 16 because he was gay. He joined the Marines in his mid-20s after spending years homeless on the street. (The story of his time in boot camp and his attempts to reconcile with his mother are fictionalized in “The Inspection,” which premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.)

