5 Plastic-Surgeon Approved Anti-Aging Products to Buy From Sephora’s Huge Spring Sale

It’s no secret that we love all things beauty and skincare here at StyleCaster. A day doesn’t go by where we don’t discover our new favorite dark spot-erasing serum or research out some of the most quintessential Dyson dupes on the market. All this is to say that right now we’re living in our Super Bowl moment. The reason why? Sephora’s massive spring sale is here, y’all! This means you can get huge savings on quite literally everything there is.

Here’s the deal: From now until April 11, you can shop up to 30% off top-rated skincare, beauty, and hair products. It’s all based on your shopper status at the store—if you’re a Rogue member, you get 20% off, a VIB, you get 15% off, and an Insider gets 10% off. (You can sign up to become any of these at the site). In addition, some Sephora-brans products are discounted, as well.

All discounts will be applied automatically at checkout, but the time you can start receiving them differs. Here’s the deal on the deals:

As shopping experts ourselves, we know that sometimes with these big sales, it’s best to tap into the brilliant minds of authorities in different fields. So, since we’ve been obsessing with anti-aging products and skin-plumping surgery alternatives lately, we outsourced a double board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Smita Ramanadham , and asked her what she would buy in this sale.

The scoop she gave us includes everything from wrinkle-erasing serum that works so well, your friends might ask if you got Botox after using it, to plumping lip gloss that rivals filler products. Not including the discounts you’ll get, the prices of these items range from $21 to $129, and include everything from high-end to drugstore product favorites.

Read on to see what Dr. Ramanadham recommends.

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream Gloss

“With over 3k reviews, this is a fan favorite lip plumper that plumps and moisturizes the lips with powerful ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamins A and E,” she says. Might we add that the 10 shades it comes in are *chef’s kiss.*

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

“This cream is your all-in-one cream,” says Dr. Ramanadham. “It hydrates, improves fine lines, and discoloration . This cream contains collagen, ceramides, peptides, and hyaluronic acid which makes it great not only for anti-aging but overall skin health.”

Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer

“This moisturizer contains retinol , which improves collagen in our skin, minimizing fine lines, texture, and pores,” Dr. Ramanadham says. “The unique combination with vitamin C improves brightness and helps to combat free radicals produced by UV exposure.”

Bye Bye Lines Serum

“This serum is packed with ingredients that minimize fine lines and wrinkles and plump the skin, while supporting overall skin health and elasticity,” she says. “The unique combination of hyaluronic acid, peptides, and collagen make this a favorite.”

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

“This broad-spectrum sunscreen has an SPF of 40 and does not leave a residue or scent ,” sats Dr. Ramanadham. “This is a great daily sunscreen to use to protect your skin from UV damage and protect against skin cancer.”