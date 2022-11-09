Leetonia High School boys’ basketball preview

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia looks to improve upon last year’s 4-win campaign with a trio of starters returning in Noah Riffe (SR/G), Andrew Hendricks (JR/F) and Ashbee Merritt (JR/C).

Last year, Hendricks averaged 3.7 points and 4.2 boards while Merritt was able to score 5.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

“To compete at our full potential,” says coach Guy Costello. “Our measure of success moving forward is to compete at our maximum level and more importantly, to understand the necessary preparation to do just that.”

The coaching staff is high on their returning underclassmen moving into the new season. “We’re young and don’t have a lot of size,” states Costello. “Our floor leadership will be key. I believe these guys do want to compete and elevate the program. That’s all I can ask for.”

The Bears open the new year with a matchup at Jackson-Milton on November 28.

Leetonia Bears

Fast Facts

Head Coach : Guy Costello

2021-22 Record : 4-19 (3-11), 7th place in EOAC

2021-22 Post-Season Finish : Lost to St. Thomas Aquinas (67-23) in Sectional Semifinal

Last 5-Years : 23-89 (20.5%)

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense : 36.2

Scoring Defense : 54.2

2021-22 Individual Leaders

Scoring : Joe Guido – 11.8

Rebounding: Tim Finch – 7.0

Assists: Joe Guido – 2.2

Steals : Joe Guido – 2.2

Blocked Shots : Joe Finch – 3.7

2022-23 Schedule

Nov. 28 – at Jackson-Milton

Nov. 29 – at Badger

Dec. 2 – Wellsville

Dec. 6 – at United

Dec. 9 – at East Palestine

Dec. 13 – Lisbon

Dec. 16 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 20 – Heartland Christian

Dec. 23 – Western Reserve

Dec. 27 – Waterloo

Jan. 6 – Columbiana

Jan. 10 – at Southern

Jan. 13 – at Wellsville

Jan. 17 – at Sebring

Jan. 20 – United

Jan. 24 – East Palestine

Jan. 27 – at Lisbon

Jan. 28 – at Heartland Christian

Jan. 31 – Valley Christian

Feb. 3 – at Columbiana

Feb. 14 – at East Canton

Feb. 17 – Southern

