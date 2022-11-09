Leetonia High School boys’ basketball preview
LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia looks to improve upon last year’s 4-win campaign with a trio of starters returning in Noah Riffe (SR/G), Andrew Hendricks (JR/F) and Ashbee Merritt (JR/C).
Last year, Hendricks averaged 3.7 points and 4.2 boards while Merritt was able to score 5.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.Heartland Christian School boys’ basketball preview
“To compete at our full potential,” says coach Guy Costello. “Our measure of success moving forward is to compete at our maximum level and more importantly, to understand the necessary preparation to do just that.”
The coaching staff is high on their returning underclassmen moving into the new season. “We’re young and don’t have a lot of size,” states Costello. “Our floor leadership will be key. I believe these guys do want to compete and elevate the program. That’s all I can ask for.”
The Bears open the new year with a matchup at Jackson-Milton on November 28.
Leetonia Bears
Fast Facts
Head Coach : Guy Costello
2021-22 Record : 4-19 (3-11), 7th place in EOAC
2021-22 Post-Season Finish : Lost to St. Thomas Aquinas (67-23) in Sectional Semifinal
Last 5-Years : 23-89 (20.5%)
2021-22 Team Stats
Scoring Offense : 36.2
Scoring Defense : 54.2
2021-22 Individual Leaders
Scoring : Joe Guido – 11.8
Rebounding: Tim Finch – 7.0
Assists: Joe Guido – 2.2
Steals : Joe Guido – 2.2
Blocked Shots : Joe Finch – 3.7
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 28 – at Jackson-Milton
Nov. 29 – at Badger
Dec. 2 – Wellsville
Dec. 6 – at United
Dec. 9 – at East Palestine
Dec. 13 – Lisbon
Dec. 16 – at Valley Christian
Dec. 20 – Heartland Christian
Dec. 23 – Western Reserve
Dec. 27 – Waterloo
Jan. 6 – Columbiana
Jan. 10 – at Southern
Jan. 13 – at Wellsville
Jan. 17 – at Sebring
Jan. 20 – United
Jan. 24 – East Palestine
Jan. 27 – at Lisbon
Jan. 28 – at Heartland Christian
Jan. 31 – Valley Christian
Feb. 3 – at Columbiana
Feb. 14 – at East Canton
Feb. 17 – Southern
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0