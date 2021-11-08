CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

9 Killed, 42 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5DpQ_0cp0sAKP00

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 51 people were shot over weekend in Chicago, and nine of the victims have died.

Four of the victims were under 18 years old, including a 4-year-old who was shot in the South Chicago neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said the boy was shot in the right thigh, left thigh, and hand around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 8300 block of South Saginaw Avenue.

The boy was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.

The first homicide of the weekend happened at about 6 p.m. Friday in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 29-year-old man was driving in the 2100 block of West 71st Street when another vehicle pulled up behind him, two people got out, and shot him through the rear window of his car. The victim was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Reginald Benson.

A man was shot and killed during a fight over a parking space in Belmont Central Friday night, police said.

The man, 36, was trying to park his car in his garage in the 2600 block of North Mobile Avenue at about 9:50 p.m. when he requested that a car blocking the garage move, authorities said. That’s when an unidentified man got out of the vehicle blocking the garage and started pushing the victim.

The two men got into a physical struggle and the offender drew a weapon and shot at the victim before he got back into his car and fled the scene, police said. The victim was shot in the back and taken to Loyola Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Karl Washington.

A man died after being shot in South Austin late Friday night, police said.

The 21-year-old was outside in the 5200 block of West Adams Street at about 11:50 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the body by an unidentified offender, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A man was pronounced dead after he was found wounded and unresponsive in Little Village early Saturday, police said.

The man, 31, was found in the 2600 block of South Keeler Avenue at about 3:27 a.m. with gunshot wounds in the head and body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 77-year-old man shot and killed an armed robber Saturday afternoon, during an attempted holdup in an alley in the Burnside neighborhood.

Police said the man was in an open garage of a home in the 500 block of East 89th Street around 12:20 p.m., when a vehicle pulled up in the alley, and someone got out and demanded the man’s property at gunpoint.

The victim then pulled out his own gun and shot the robber in the head and chest. The robber was pronounced dead at the scene, and the victim was not injured.

At 12:17 a.m. Sunday, a man was killed and a woman was wounded after a quarrel broke out inside an unspecified business in the 4600 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bronzeville.

The man, 25, was shot in the beck, chest, arm, and torso and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman, 27, was shot in the chin and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition.

A 21-year-old man was standing outside in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street on the Near West Side at 12:11 a.m. Sunday when someone fired shots from a passing dark-colored sedan. The man was struck in the back and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

A 38-year-old woman sitting nearby was shot in the jaw in the same incident and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

At 4:11 p.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was in a parking lot in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue in McKinley Park when he was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

At 10:14 p.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was about to get in his car in the 2900 block of West 44th Street in Brighton Park when someone in a passing Chrysler 300 shot him in the head and leg. The man was taken to Mount Siani Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In other shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, police said:

  • At 5:24 p.m. Friday, a 28-year-old man was pulling into a parking space in a lot in the 9600 block of South Calhoun Avenue in Jeffery Manor, when a Chevy pulled up alongside him, and two people got out and started shooting. The victim was shot in the thigh, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
  • At 7:47 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was walking in the 7800 block of South Ashland Avenue in Gresham, when he was hit by a stray bullet as someone in a passing car was shooting at another vehicle. The victim was taken to Provident Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.
  • At 8:30 p.m. Friday, a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the armpit showed up at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, but would not provide police with information on the shooting. He was listed in good condition.
  • At 8:45 p.m. Friday, two men were standing in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue in West Garfield Park, when someone shot both of them. An 18-year-old man was shot in the right arm, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
  • At 9:50 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man was exiting a house in the 1200 block of East 72 nd Street in Grand Crossing, when someone shot him in the torso and buttocks. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
  • At 10:12 p.m. Friday, a 46-year-old woman shot a 42-year-old man inside her apartment in the 3000 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue in Kelvin Park, after he threatened her with a knife. The man reached for her weapon, and during a struggle over the gun, the woman was shot in the right leg, and the man was shot in the left leg. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, and the man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.
  • At 10:44 p.m. Friday, a 37-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car in the 1000 block of West 87 th Street in Gresham, when someone shot her in the neck. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
  • At 11:29 p.m. Friday, a 45-year-old man was driving in the 2800 block of West 26 th Street, outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, when someone in a white Saturn shot him. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, with a graze wound to the head.
  • At 11:46 p.m. Friday, a 17-year-old boy was standing in front of a store in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chatham, when a gunman shot him in the leg and back. The victim fled into the store, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
  • At 2:24 a.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old woman was standing in the 600 block of West Le Moyne Street in Humboldt Park, when someone in a passing sedan started shooting. She suffered a graze wound to the back, and was treated at the scene.
  • At 3:58 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was in the 5500 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Gage Park, when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
  • At 5:15 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old woman got into a fight with three other women in the 2600 block of East 85 th Street in the South Chicago neighborhood, when a gunman shot her in the leg. She was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.
  • At 11:59 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, within the perimeter of Garfield Park, when someone shot both of them . The man was shot in the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The boy was shot in the head and foot, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
  • At 4:08 p.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 7600 block of North Paulina Street in Rogers Park, when someone shot him in the right foot. He was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston, where his condition was stabilized.
  • At 5:08 p.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old woman was walking down the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when people in two passing vehicles started shooting at each other, and a stray bullet hit her in the ankle. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
  • At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was in the 4300 block of South Honore Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when someone walked up and shot him in the neck. He was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in serious condition.
  • At 6:45 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was stopped at a stop sign on the 8600 block of South Chappel Avenue in the Stony Island Park neighborhood, when someone approached him and announced a robbery. The two got into a fight, and the robber shot the man in the right side, groin, and pelvis. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
  • At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, two men were getting into their car in the 7100 block of South King Drive in Park Manor, when another vehicle pulled up, and two or three men got out and started shooting. A 34-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 37-year-old man was shot in the lower back, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
  • At 10:04 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 7900 block of South Union Avenue in Auburn Gresham. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. He was uncooperative with officers.
  • At 12:34 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was shot in the chest while walking in the 1100 block of West Berwyn Avenue in Edgewater. He did not see the shooter or the source of the shots. He was dropped off by a relative at AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in fair condition.
  • At 12:50 a.m. Sunday, two men – ages 44 and 51 – were on the sidewalk in the 4700 block of South Laflin Street in Back of the Yards when the older man was shot in the leg and the younger man was stabbed in the abdomen. The victims were both taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
  • At 1:10 a.m. Sunday, a 37-year-old man was standing outside in the 1600 block of South Avers Avenue in Lawndale when someone got out of a silver Chevrolet Impala and shot him in the leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
  • At 1:47 a.m. Sunday, a man and woman were shot in during a gathering in a storefront in the 500 block of East 47th Street in Bronzeville. The 22-year-old man was shot in both legs and the 33-year-old woman was shot in the leg. Both were taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition, and a man was arrested at the scene and taken to Area One police headquarters for questioning. It was not known whether the victims were the intended targets.
  • At 4:01 a.m. Sunday, a 51-year-old man was standing outside in the 5400 block of South Wells Street in Fuller Park when a dark blue sedan went by and someone shot him in the leg. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition.
  • At 10:43 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was shot in the back while he stood outside a vehicle in the 6500 block of South Stony Island Avenue in Woodlawn. He self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
  • At 11 a.m. Sunday, a man was walking his dog in the 2000 block of North Drake Avenue in Logan Square when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the hand and was taken to Humboldt Park Health in good condition.
  • At 3:41 p.m. Sunday, a 36-year-old man was in a gas station parking lot in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chatham when a man came up to him and took out a gun. The two men got into the fight, and the gunman shot the victim to the abdomen. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
  • At 5:15 p.m. Sunday, two men were standing on the corner in the 7100 block of South Exchange Avenue in South Shore when they were each shot . A 20-year-old man was shot in the knees, a 30-year-old man in the right leg. They both self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Meanwhile, a third man, 24, was shot multiple times throughout the body and was was found about a block away in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
  • At 8 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was shot in the left side of the leg and the abdomen in the 3300 block of West 79th Street in the Southwest Side’s Wrightwood community. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. He was being uncooperative with police Sunday night.
  • At 10:13 p.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old woman was standing outside in the 1000 block of North Springfield Avenue in Humboldt Park, when someone in a red pickup truck shot her in the foot. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
  • At 11:35 p.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man was driving in the 3700 block of South Wood Street in McKinley Park, when someone shot him in the chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
  • At 1:32 a.m. Monday, a 29-year-old man was standing outside in the 200 block of South Saint Louis Avenue in the Fifth City neighborhood, when someone in a passing SUV shot him in the hip. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Comments / 22

Illinois proud 1
7d ago

I need 43 for the lotto at work and how many people got shot this weekend whoever gets it wins $320

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man released without charges after fatal domestic stabbing on South Side

CHICAGO - A person has been released from custody after a man was fatally stabbed Tuesday in what police said was a domestic-related incident on the South Side. The 31-year-old was stabbed in the leg around 6:35 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue during a fight, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Man Charged in Fatal Gas Station Shooting

A Chicago man has been held without bail after he allegedly shot and killed a 39-year-old man inside the victim’s own car at a West Garfield Park gas station over the summer. Isaiah Hudson, 24, appeared in court Thursday following his arrest on charges of first-degree murder, unlawful use of...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Woodlawn, IL
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Evanston, IL
City
Lawndale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Burnside, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wanted for murder on Chicago's West Side, police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who they say committed a murder. The homicide occurred Monday morning around 9:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of W. Division St. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was inside a business...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Humboldt Park shooting: Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in liquor store murder

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police have released video of two men wanted for a fatal shooting inside a Humboldt Park liquor store on Monday. The shooting occurred around 9:10 a.m. at Midtown Market and Liquor, 3855 W. Division St., police said. The video shows the victim grab a bottle and walk forward as a man in a blue hooded sweatshirt takes out a handgun and shoots him in the chest.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

1 killed, 1 wounded, in New Brunswick shooting, police say

One man died and another was wounded in a shooting in New Brunswick on Sunday night, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Seamen Street and Remsen Avenue, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Chicago#West Adams#Island Park#Auburn Gresham#Loyola Medical Center#Litt
CBS Chicago

Man Dead Following Shooting In East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead following a shooting in East Garfield Park Saturday morning. Police said around 7:23 a.m., an unknown vehicle approached and shot the 33-year-old victim multiple times on the 700 block of North Ridgeway. The victim’s body was found laying on the sidewalk. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bystander Shot While Sitting In Car Near Altercation In Skokie

CHICAGO (CBS)– A bystander was shot during an altercation in Skokie Thursday night. Police said there was an altercation near a building at 4558 Oakton Street around 9:35 p.m. A man sitting in a vehicle parked in the area and not involved in the altercation was shot in the arm. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston by the Skokie Fire Department. He suffered a non life-threatening injury. The offenders were not at the scene when police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Skokie police at 847-982-5900.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

Chicago Cop Who Killed Dad Pleading for Help Was Nearly Fired in 2018

A Chicago cop who shot and killed a Black man who had called 911 to say he was the victim of a domestic violence incident had a history of drinking and had been recommended for termination by his superintendent years before. According to a redacted incident report released Wednesday by...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

CTA Worker Stabbed, Officer Struck In Attack On CTA Platform

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are hospitalized following a stabbing on the Jackson CTA platform, police say. Around 5:45 p.m. a 39-year-old passenger got into a fight with a 44-year-old CTA worker on the train. The man then pulled the 44-year-old male victim off the train and onto the platform in the 300 block of South Dearborn and stabbed him multiple times with a knife. He then grabbed a blunt object nearby and struck a responding officer in the back, police say. The 44-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in an fair condition. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable. The offender was taken to Stroger Hospital and listed as stable.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman In Critical Condition After Being Shot While Driving On West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head while driving on Chicago’s West Side. The shooting left her car’s airbag deployed and the back window shattered. Police says he crashed just after the bullet hit around 11:30 p.m. Friday night near Jackson and Homan in the Fifth City neighborhood. The woman was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No one was in custody Saturday evening.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

Mother, Young Daughter Wounded In Oakland Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The front window of a home on Sterling Drive remained shattered early Monday morning and a mother and her young daughter hospitalized with gunshot wounds after the latest incident of violence in Oakland. Oakland police said its dispatch center received calls of a shooting in the 7500 block of Sterling Drive just before 10:30 p.m. Arriving officers found the mother and daughter suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition. Oakland police told the East Bay Times the mother was 40 years old and the daughter was 11. The mother was...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Chicago

2 Teen Boys Shot While Driving In Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two teenage boys were shot while driving in Humboldt Park Thursday night. Police said a 17-year-old was driving with a 15-year-old in the car, in the 1200 block of North Kedzie Avenue, when they heard gun shots around 10:35 p.m. The driver was shot in his leg and the passenger grazed by a bullet. Both teenagers are in good condition. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Stabbed While Working On Truck In Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed Sunday evening while working on a truck in the Pullman community. At 8:12 p.m., the 30-year-old man was working on his truck in the 11400 block of South Doty Avenue alongside the Bishop Ford Freeway when someone came up and stabbed him, police said. The victim suffered a laceration to the side of his abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Two detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

2 Men In Their 20s Killed In Double Shooting In Compton

COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly double-shooting in Compton. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road in Compton. When authorities responded, they located two individuals who had been shot in a car. Both had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body. Authorities identified one of the victims as 19-year-old Javier Carachure Menchaca. The men, both of whom were initially suspected to be in their early 20s, died at the scene. Prior to the deadly shooting, deputies learned there had been a large illegal street racing event near the location. Deputies believe both incidences are related. Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
COMPTON, CA
myfox28columbus.com

Woman wanted in deadly Franklinton shooting arrested in Chicago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman wanted for murder in a fatal shooting in Franklinton in July has been arrested in Chicago. Teona Brooks was arrested Tuesday by US Marshals on East 78th Street in Chicago, according to the US Marshals Service. Brooks was wanted for murder in connection with...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy