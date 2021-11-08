State Police Safely Locate 48-Year-Old Joseph Peluso

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Pittsburgh Police Find Missing And Endangered 28-Year-Old Woman
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police say they have located 28-year-old Rachel Ovelman, who was reported missing and endangered earlier this morning. Update: Rachel Ovelman has been safely located. Thank you to all for your help. pic.twitter.com/XhnDjkwWSa — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 3, 2021 Ovelman had last been heard from on Tuesday afternoon. Police did not say where she was found, but confirmed she is safe. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
State police in Westmoreland County searching for missing 13-year-old
DERRY BOUROUGH — State police are asking the public for help finding a missing teenager. She was reported missing on Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. near the 400 Block of West Third Ave in Derry borough. Serenity Adams was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and white sweatpants with blue...
wtae.com
13-year-old Derry Borough girl found safe
DERRY BOROUGH, Pa. — State police said a 13-year-old girl from Derry Borough, Westmoreland County, has been found safe. Police initially reported the girl missing Friday. On Saturday, police said she was found and returned home safely.
wtae.com
Pitt police investigating blanket incident near campus
PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh police are investigating an incident that happened near campus where someone approached a student and persisted in attempting to drape a blanket around the student's shoulders. Watch the report from Oakland: Click the video player above. Police said that with the student's assistance, the man...
Pa. State Police Corporal Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Heroin From Evidence Room
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A State Trooper is facing numerous charges after being arrested, accused of stealing heroin from a police evidence room, and covering up the thefts. State Police say that Corporal Brian Rickard was charged Friday with crimes related to obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, forgery, tampering with records and evidence, theft, obstructing administration of law, and unlawful use of a computer. Police say Corporal Rickard is accused of stealing heroin from an evidence room, ingesting heroin while at work and at home, and covering up the thefts using a work computer. Corporal Rickard has been suspended without pay.
wtae.com
Police search for two men who held up gas station in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were searching for two men who robbed a gas station on Pittsburgh’s South Side at gunpoint on Thursday night. The robbery happened a little before 9 p.m. at the Sunoco on the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said one of the two men...
9-Old Boy Stabs 11-Year-Old To Death Over Toy, Pennsylvania State Police Say
A 9-year-old boy mortally wounded an 11-year-old boy during a fight over a Nerf Gun, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.The fight happened while the two boys were playing with the Nerf gun at a home in Randall Road in Ridgebury Township, Bradford County on Saturday around 10:30 p.m…
Ruston Police needs assistance locating a missing 17-year-old male
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is seeking assistance locating 17-year-old Joseph Brown. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Brown, please contact Ruston Police at 318-255-4141.
New Castle police confirm missing 16-year-old girl found safe
New Castle police confirmed that a missing 16-year-old girl was found safe.
Heroin Stolen From Evidence By Pennsylvania State Police Corporal
A Pennsylvania state police corporal stole heroin, used it at work and attempted to use work software to cover it all up, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.Corporal Brian Edward Rickard, 48, of Honesdale, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Profess…
INFORUM
Police seek help locating 16-year-old Fargo runaway
FARGO — The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Brooklyn Henderson, 16, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, in the 1300 block of 18th Ave. S., according to a police department news release. She was wearing black leggings and...
Itasca Co. Officials Seek Help Locating 48-Year-Old Woman
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 48-year-old woman. According to officials, Angel Ilona Berzins, who also goes by the last name Hines, is reported as possibly missing. “Angel was last reported to have exited a vehicle in the Hinckley, MN area after an argument with her husband,” officials said in a release. Angel Ilona Berzins (credit: Itasca Co. Sheriff’s Office) Her family, who hasn’t heard from her in over a month, is concerned for her safety and welfare. Berzins is described as 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds with blonde hair. She was living in the Minneapolis area. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-326-3477 and talk with Investigator Mark Greiner. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Snow Falling, But Not Sticking, In Twin Cities Metro Live In Minneapolis? Get Your Leaves Raked Up By Next Week Protesters Gather Outside Prior Lake H.S. In Response To Racist Social Media Video Posted By Student ‘It’s Really Hard And Really Tiring’: COVID Surge Taking Large Toll On Rural Minnesota Hospitals
WSYX ABC6
Missing 5-year-old northeast Ohio girl safely located in Illinois, suspect in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An AMBER Alert for a 5-year-old girl in northeast Ohio has been canceled after she was safely located. Ana Burke had last been seen on Thursday in northeast Ohio. The Jackson Township Police Department initially issued an endangered missing child alert early Friday morning. That afternoon it was escalated to an AMBER Alert by the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center.
5-year-old Ohio girl abducted by neighbor found safe, suspect in custody: police
OHIO — An Amber Alert out of Ohio has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl. The vehicle she was last seen in may have been spotted in Indiana. The alert was issued around 2 p.m. on Friday. Ana Grace Burke, 5, left a store Thursday night with her 36-year-old neighbor and has not been seen since, according to the FBI.
WJAC TV
Police, coroner investigating death of Penn State student
State College, PA (WJAC) — State College police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 19-year-old, female Penn State student, according to a press release. Police say the student was last seen on Wednesday evening, Nov. 10, and her body was found Friday, Nov. 12.
CBS 58
Police locate missing 22-year-old man with autism in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities report that missing 22-year-old Jacob "J" Nowak has been located and is safe. Menomonee Falls police provided no additional information on this case Saturday, Nov. 13. Published: 10:36 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2021. MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Menomonee Falls Police...
Police Search For Missing 34-Year-Old Allyson Harding, Last Seen In Oakland
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman last seen in Oakland. Thirty-four-year-old Allyson Harding was seen walking away from Oakland on Nov. 10 around 10 a.m., police said. SVU detectives seek the public's help finding a missing person. Allyson Harding, 34, was last seen in Oakland on Tuesday, 11/10. She was wearing a puffy blue jacket, black leggings and black UGG boots. Call (412) 323-7141 with any information. More here➡️ https://t.co/RD8mWilufP pic.twitter.com/xvRZVjbqsG — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 15, 2021 At the time of her disappearance, police said she was wearing a puffy blue jacket, black leggings and Ugg boots. She’s described as 5-foot-2, weighing 160 pounds with hazel eyes and long brown/purple/blond hair. Anyone with information is asked to call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.
Police: 8-Year-Old Delon Napper Found Safe In Detroit, Father Facing Numerous Charges
By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 8-year-old boy who was reportedly kidnapped has been safely found in Michigan. According to Pittsburgh Police, 8-year-old Delon Napper was found in Detroit. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police) On Friday, an alert was issued by police that the boy was taken from his mom’s house by a person who does not have custody of the child. Police said Napper was with his father’s girlfriend, Auja Pettyway, and possibly his dad, Troy Graham-Napper. Police say Troy-Graham Napper was arrested by Michigan State Police on a warrant for interfering with custody and endangering the welfare of a child. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Bristol, Virginia Police have located missing 17-year-old
UPDATE 4:30 p.m.: Bristol, Va. Police Department released a statement saying that the missing Juvenile, Emma Rogers, was located in Corolla Township, North Carolina in the Outer Banks area after she was involved in a car crash. Rogers was flown to Norfolk, Va. to be treated for injuries related to the crash. Police did not […]
McKeesport Police Searching For Missing Man Raymond Bailey
By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport police are searching for a missing man who they said has diabetes and doesn’t have his medication with him. Fifty-two-year-old Raymond Bailey was last seen the night of Nov. 3 around 7:30 in the 1900 block of Bailie Avenue, police said. He’s described by police as 6-foot-3. Police said he takes medication for high blood pressure and is a diabetic, but he doesn’t have his medication. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 412-675-5015 or 911.
