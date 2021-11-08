CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Police Safely Locate 48-Year-Old Joseph Peluso

 7 days ago
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police have located a man they believed could be at special risk of harm or injury.

An alert had been issued that Peluso was missing on Saturday night.

Police said Monday that he was safely located.

