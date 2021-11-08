Ready to make history

Lima Mayor-elect Sharetta Smith, middle, smiles while taking pictures with a pair of campaign supporters Tuesday night at The Met in downtown Lima. Emily McBride | The Lima News

LIMA — Sharetta Smith’s story sounds a lot like the one she wants to tell about Lima’s future.

She was counted out as a young single mother in Lima who struggled to pay her bills. She fought back, though, earning her law degree, becoming a magistrate in Tennessee and returning to Lima to serve as chief of staff in the mayor’s office.

Now, the 43-year-old Smith is ready to lead her hometown as the mayor-elect.

“It tells a story about what can happen when you stay focused, you stay positive and you live towards that better day that I’ve talked about,” Smith said Saturday afternoon.

Tuesday’s election was historic in many ways, with many Lima residents recognizing the moment on social media. In a city that is 27.8% Black and 48.1% female, according to 2020 Census figures, she’ll become the first mayor to represent either group.

She doesn’t want to be distracted by that, though, focusing on what she said she wanted to do when she bid to replace David Berger, who didn’t run for re-election.

“I do realize that my election is historic from a lot of perspectives,” she said. “It is being the first woman. It is being the first Black. It’s also being the first new mayor that the city has had in 32 years, which is almost a generation. The fact that is the chatter over social media is a little surprising because those are not the things that we were hearing while we were on the campaign trail.”

Instead, she said she heard about kitchen-table issues from residents.

“I am eager just to get to work, working with the community to accomplish the things that we talked about on the campaign trail, which was better housing, blighted neighborhoods, a stronger economy with good-paying jobs, safer streets, stronger businesses and families and better government.”

Smith built a campaign much like the administration she’s promised, a multi-generational, multiracial, inclusive group. She said she’s anxious to work with other area leaders.

“Her victory (Tuesday night) will build on the progress we’ve seen in Lima and make sure Lima remains a city that works for everyone, regardless of what neighborhood they live in,” Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters said in a press release.

She said she’ll unveil her administration and a list of plans for the first 100 days in office soon. Her term begins Dec. 1.

Smith won the city by an 8.6 percentage point spread. Her 54.3% of the votes was higher than Berger’s total in 2017, when he defeated Keith Cheney in the narrowest win of Berger’s record eight general election victories.

Smith had her strongest showing in Lima’s southern wards, according to The Lima News’ analysis of data from the Allen County Board of Elections. While she lost in the northeast, northwest and west parts of the city, the 322-vote deficit she had in those three wards was wiped away by the 393-vote edge she had in just the 6th Ward, Lima’s southernmost areas, where she had 78.2% of the votes.

She was similarly strong in the 5th Ward, the southeast portion of the city, with 73.2% of the votes. Her margin was narrower in the 4th Ward, the southwest portion of the city, with 51.1% of the votes.

“I will say it trended a lot like the Berger-Cheney election did. I can see that from the numbers,” Smith said.

Voter turnout for the election was just 27.9% citywide, down from 31.2% four years ago in the last mayoral election.

Smith said she’s eager to get to work. While crime is down from 2007 to 2019, she acknowledged homicides and violent crime increased in 2020. There are positives, though, including downtown development, and she’s eager to work on improving the city’s housing stock.

“I say that there’s work to do, but I’m also excited because I feel like our city is at a place of progress that we haven’t been in decades,” she said. “There is a combination of a lot of work that’s been occurring, that we can actually see right now.”

