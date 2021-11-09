Byrne’s goal enough to punch South Kortright’s ticket to State Final Four

Nick Richardson | The Daily StarSouth Kortright’s Eoin Byrne carries the ball during Saturday’s Class D State Regional Championship against Belleville Henderson at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta. Byrne scored the winning goal in the Rams’ 1-0 victory.

The South Kortright boys added another trophy to their resume on Saturday as the Rams defeated Section III Champion Belleville Henderson 1-0 to win the Class D Regional Soccer Championship at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta.

Eoin Byrne scored the deciding goal in the 28th minute in a game that saw South Kortright dominate possession for the majority of the 80 minutes. The contest was also a particularly chippy one, with both sides delivering some hard tackles and exchanging more than a few words on the pitch.

“Going into this game after watching them play, knowing that they beat a really good Cincinnatus team, we knew it was going to be a tough game,” SK coach Bob VanValkenburgh said. “They have two guys, (Brayden Richmond and Kyle Moyer), that we tried to key on and they were physical kids. I thought their goalie was very good technically. Our kids just kept scrapping. I thought we had the better of the play for the most part. It got a little physical in the second half but we hung in there.”

After nearly half an hour of scoreless play, Byrne put the Rams ahead with a tremendous shot. Gaining possession just outside the 18-yard box, he turned to his right foot and let loose a perfect delivery that made it just to the left of Panthers keeper Jeremy McGrath.

“He had a couple of nice touches and then he drilled it,” VanValkenburgh said of Byrne’s goal. “He was able to set it up a little bit and curled it into the upper corner. It was a beautiful shot and I think it was going to take a really good shot to beat their keeper.”

With a 1-0 halftime lead, VanValkenburgh made a few tactical adjustments to make sure the Rams would keep the majority of the possession without losing their aggressiveness.

“We brought Logan Firment back to sweep, which we’ve done in the past,” he said. “That’s where he was playing at the beginning of the year.”

As is the case for most State Regional contests, these two teams were not very familiar with each other. But VanValkenburgh said that facing a new opponent was something he wasn’t too concerned about.

“It’s a plus and a minus,” he said. “They don’t know much about us. We had some guys watch their game, and we watched it on YouTube. But you don’t know their real character. And I’m sure they probably didn’t see much of us. It’s sort of nice playing a new opponent.”

As the game wore on and Belleville Henderson became more and more desperate to even the score, the physicality of the game increased, eventually leading to yellow cards being doled out to both teams.

While he wanted his team to remain calm with a one-goal lead, VanValkenburgh also didn’t want them to become timid.

“Keep your composure; you want to be able to play the next game if there’s a next game,” Van Valkenburgh said. “But you can’t back down. You can’t back down. It’s going to be one of those games. That’s soccer; if we back down, we’re probably gonna get beat.”

In the end, the Rams held the Panthers to just one shot on goal in the entire game as keeper Adam Champlin recorded the shutout. McGrath made five saves for the Panthers.

With the win, South Kortright advances to the State Final Four next Saturday in Middletown.

They will face Section IX Champion Mount Academy at 9:15 a.m.

“Just a total team effort,” VanValkenburgh said. “I thought the kids just played so hard and I’m very proud of them.”

South Kortright 1, Belleville Henderson 0 (Saturday)

SK: Eoin Byrne 1-0

BH: none

Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 7-4, BH 1-3

Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 0, Jeremy McGrath (BH) 5