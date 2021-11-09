CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, NY

Gardner-Olesen’s OT winner sends Cooperstown to State Final Four

By Nick Richardson Staff Writer
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFtxN_0copGkc600
Nick Richardson | The Daily StarThe Cooperstown boys soccer team celebrates after defeating Greene 2-1 in the Class C State Regional Championship on Saturday at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta.

The Cooperstown boys earned a spot in the State Final Four in the most dramatic fashion possible on Saturday. Luca Gardner-Olesen’s sudden-death goal in overtime lifted the Hawkeyes to a 2-1 victory over Greene in the Class C Regional Championship at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta.

It was the type of game that neither side will forget anytime soon.

“A heck of a game to win, a heck of a game to lose,” Cooperstown coach Frank Miosek said. “Give a lot of credit to Greene. We knew about their speed at the corners. We practiced for two days trying to simulate their play and I think it worked for us.”

Greene had the majority of the possession in a scoreless first half, with Cooperstown’s best scoring chances coming off of its counterattack.

Miosek said the message at the half was to win back control of the game despite some different personnel on the field.

“We were trying to say get back to control,” he said. “One thing that hurt us was that Ollie Wasson was down with an upset stomach, so we missed him. We had to move people around to different spots. But that’s what happens; you’ve got to play with the hand you’re dealt and we dealt with a good hand today. The kids stepped up at the end. Wyatt Montana, Ben Agostino, they all stepped up and gave us a solid team effort.”

Wasson wasn’t too sick, however, that he couldn’t open the scoring for Cooperstown early in the second half. After receiving a great pass from Gardner-Olesen, Wasson streaked down the left wing and tucked it past Greene keeper Jesse Ledford for the goal.

The Trojans tied things up around nine minutes later on a great goal of their own. Seemingly out of nowhere, Greene’s Liam Flanagin attempted a chip shot from well outside the 18-yard box. The shot turned out to be a perfectly-placed, just dipping over the outstretched arms of Cooperstown goalie Finn Holohan and into the back of the net.

“They got a good shot from outside,” Miosek said of the goal. “No keeper’s going to save an upper-90 from 30 yards out.”

To his credit, Holohan came up with several crucial saves down the stretch to keep the score tied. He would finish with seven saves total.

“He bodied up,” Miosek said of his keeper. “They had a couple good, powerful shots. They’ve got quality players.”

As the overtime period began, it was evident that Cooperstown was starting to gain the upper hand, spending more and more time in Greene’s end of the field.

Gardner-Olesen, who was one of the Hawkeyes’ top performers all game, took advantage of a through ball from Colby Diamond that got through the Greene defense.

With a defender on his heels and Ledford charging from the net, Gardner-Olesen deftly chipped the ball into the net — and completed an impressive somersault in the process.

“We just got back to our combinations and winning 50-50 balls,” Miosek said of the game-winning sequence. “And instead of trying to do it all yourself, we talked about it, please use the triangle. Please use each other. Earlier in the game we had some situations where we tried to do too much. I think we were calm enough at the end. We said, ‘Don’t be afraid to play, don’t be afraid to lose, just have fun.’ And we know how to have fun.”

With that, the game was over, as Garnder-Olesen and his teammates sprinted down the field in celebration.

Afterwards, Miosek made special mention of how well his backline played, facing frequent incursions from the Greene attackers and yielding just the one goal.

“I can’t say enough about our defense,” he said.

“PJ Kiuber, Ethan Kukenberger, Charlie Lambert, and Conrad Erway, they were steadfast.”

Next up for the Hawkeyes are the State Class C Semifinals against Hamilton of Section I. That game will take place next Saturday in Middletown at 2:15 p.m.

For now, Miosek’s message to his team is pretty simple.

“Have fun.”

Cooperstown 2, Greene 1 (Saturday)

Cooperstown: Ollie Wasson 1-0, Luca Gardner-Olesen 1-1, Colby Diamond 0-1

Greene: Liam Flanagan 1-0

Shots-Corner Kicks: C 14-2, G 14-7

Goalies: Finn Holohan (C) 7, Jesse Ledford (G) 5

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Judge ends Britney Spears conservatorship after 13 years

A Los Angeles court has ended Britney Spears’s conservatorship, bringing to a close the 13-year legal arrangement the pop star has ripped as “abusive” and securing victory for her fans' "Free Britney" movement. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled Friday that the conservatorship would come to an end...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greene, NY
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Oneonta, NY
City
Middletown, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
Oneonta, NY
Sports
Cooperstown, NY
Sports
The Hill

Number of Americans quitting jobs reached record high in September

The number and percentage of U.S. workers voluntarily leaving their jobs reached an all-time high in September, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. Roughly 4.4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in September and the "quits rate" rose to 3 percent, according to the latest edition of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) survey, each a new record. The number of job openings stayed roughly even in August at 10.4 million.
ECONOMY
CNN

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at 87

(CNN) — Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff died Saturday, Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement. Huff was 87. "Anyone who knew Sam knew what an amazing person he was," Washington owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Final Four#Hawkeyes
CNN

US announces big hike in Medicare premiums

(CNN) — The federal government announced a large hike in Medicare premiums Friday night, blaming the pandemic but also what it called uncertainty over how much it may have to be forced to pay for a pricey and controversial new Alzheimer's drug. The 14.5% increase in Part B premiums will...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Hackers access FBI email system, spam 100,000 accounts

Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
THE DAILY STAR

THE DAILY STAR

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
113
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for THE DAILY STAR

Comments / 0

Community Policy