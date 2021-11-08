CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search For 14-Year-Old Jashyah Moore Leads Investigators To Pond Inside New Jersey Park: ‘No Stone Unturned’

By Lisa Rozner
CBS New York
CBS New York
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sO6Fi_0cok8X2d00

ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in the search for 14-year-old Jashyah Moore said Saturday crews turned their attention to a body of water at a park in Orange , New Jersey .

Teams from multiple municipalities spent part of Saturday utilizing sonar technology at a pond inside Monte Irvin Park.

The Essex County prosecutor and sheriff told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner they’re leaving no stone unturned in the search for Jashyah, who was last seen on Oct. 14 at Poppie’s Deli on Central Avenue in East Orange.

“We don’t even know if she actually entered the park or not. We know she used to come here once in a while, and the deli that she went to was only about three blocks away from here,” Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said.

The sheriff says another reason they searched the body of water is because people have been found there in the past.

Saturday’s search yielded no sign of Jashyah or any of her belongings.

Since Friday, the reward for information has increased from $10,000 to $15,000 thanks to an anonymous donation.

The prosecutor says they’re looking into recent tips but need more.

“Please, you know, no matter how small the information may appear, how insignificant, it may have large ramifications,” acting Essex County prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens said.

Jashyah’s mom, Jamie Moore, last saw her daughter after she picked up a few items from the store in their neighborhood. She lost her mother’s card and went back to retrace her steps.

Authorities say there is footage of an older man buying items for her at the deli, but he has been identified and has been helpful.

WATCH: Mother Of Missing Jashyah Moore Speaks Out

Moore says Jashyah loves to stay home and play video games or cook.

“If you see Jashyah, please call the police. I really in my heart don’t believe Jashyah is able to just come to me because she would never stay away from her family like this … I’m keeping all my faith in God that my baby is going to return to me unharmed,” Moore said.

Jashyah is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing khakis, black boots and a black jacket.

Moore says she’s telling Jashyah’s 3-year-old brother, her best friend, Jashyah will be back.

Jashyah’s family says they did request an AMBER alert to be issued earlier, but authorities said the case doesn’t meet the criteria to issue one.

The FBI , New Jersey State Police and East Orange Police Department are working together to find Jashyah. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 877-847-7432 or 973-266-5041 . Tips can be made anonymously.

Editor’s note: This story was first published Nov. 6.

Comments / 122

Marie Santucci
8d ago

If I remember correctly an Amber alert was put out for Gabby Pitito, AND ALL THE NEWS COVERAGE, WHY NOT FOR THIS YOUNGER CHILD, NOT 21YR OLD ADULT! BOTH should hav the SAME COVERAGE

Reply(14)
46
Ss Ss
9d ago

They should have checked the man who paid for her food at the deli more thoroughly. Like going over his vehicle, home and his body for scratches, hairs, prints, dna or etc. Now he has has time to deep clean, discard stuff and heal up any scratches on his body or trace of this child.

Reply(6)
23
Guest
8d ago

can we stop with the judgmental comments about her age and while she was alone and all this other stuff okay this is a young black girl who is missing and she needs the same coverage as that girl Gabby had..

Reply(3)
19
 

