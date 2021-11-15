ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine-Year-Old Succumbs To Injuries Sustained At Astroworld Festival; Death Toll Rises To 10 – Update

By Bruce Haring, Tom Tapp and Brandon Choe
 5 days ago
UPDATED Nov. 14: A nine year-old boy died on Sunday after sustaining injuries from Travis Scott ’s Astroworld concert in Houston, according to Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner.

Ezra Blount was in a medically induced coma shortly after receiving injury to his heart, lungs and brain after being trampled at the Houston concert that has taken nine other lives.

“Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come,” Turner wrote. “May God give them strength. RIP Ezra.”

With Ezra’s passing the death toll now stands at 10 total deaths.

PREVIOUSLY on Nov. 11: A 22-year-old Texas A&M student was the 9th person to die after a crowd surge killed 8 last Friday night at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. The student was identified by family as Bharti Shahani, according to multiple reports. She had been in the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital since being injured.

Family attorney James Lassiter announced today that Shahani “lost her battle from the horrific, horrific injuries that she sustained.” That, via the Washington Post.

“This was a monumental travesty from start to finish,” Lassiter said. “From the performer down to the ticket sales, everyone gets an ‘F.’ It failed at every level.”

PREVIOUSLY on Nov. 6: A crowd crush during Friday’s opening night of rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Texas has resulted in at least eight people dead and hundreds injured.

The disaster happened as a massive number of concertgoers at Houston’s NRG Park rushed the stage, compressing those in front of it around 9:15 p.m.

UPDATE: Travis Scott issued a statement Saturday on social media.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote on social media. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.” He indicated he is cooperating with investigators.

The Astroworld incident was reminiscent of the December 1979 concert disaster in Cincinnati, where 11 people died in a crush to see the Who at Riverfront Coliseum.

It was also not the first time Astroworld had crowd control problems. In November 2019, a stampede outside the festival left three people injured. Minutes before the gates were scheduled to open, fans began climbing over metal barricades and surged toward the entrance, according to local news reports.

Three people suffered minor leg injuries and were transported to area hospitals after being trampled, ABC affiliate KTRK-TV reported.

In Friday’s Houston incident, “People started to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic,” said Fire Chief Samuel Peña at a press conference. He said a “mass casualty incident” was triggered at around 9:38 PM as the number of victims grew and emergency responders became overwhelmed.

Right now, authorities believe at least 23 people were rushed to a hospital, including a 10-year-old. An estimated 11 people were in cardiac arrest. An estimated 300 people were treated at a field hospital on the scene.

Social media was full of scenes of the chaos, which began at the entry gates and extended into the concert location.

Authorities said a medical examiner would determine the cause of death of the eight victims, who have not been identified pending notification of their relatives. People whose loved ones were missing were asked to go to the local Wyndham Hotel.

“Nobody could dream of this… I think it’s important that no one speculates. We have none of the answers tonight,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. He added that authorities have “heard rumors of people injecting people with drugs” at the show.

Show producer Live Nation said it would allow investigators to review footage from the show. Travis Scott is cooperating with law-enforcement, Finner said.

As the mayhem unfolded, “the show was stopped when the crowd was surging,” the chief added.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of fans were seen knocking down barricades at entrance gates and avoiding metal detectors and security guards.

Astroworld began in 2018, but was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 100,000 tickets were sold for this year’s multiple-day event.

Saturday’s concert was canceled.

Deadline

Astroworld Festival Victim Can’t Be ID’d By Authorities, Ask Public’s Help

A large man believed to be in his 20s who died at the scene of the Astroworld Festival tragedy on Friday can’t be identified by authorities. The man, who weighed 498 pounds, was brought to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said. The unknown concertgoer was described as being in his early 20s, 6-foot-2, about 498 pounds, and having short black or dark brown wavy hair. He had a slight mustache with a noticeable goatee, officials said. A cause of death has not been released. At the time of his death, he was wearing size-11 white Nike sneakers. Authorities said about 25 people were taken to hospitals. Of those, 13 were still hospitalized on Saturday, officials said.
ACCIDENTS
Deadline

Astroworld Festival Update: Houston Police Investigating Strange Reports Of Drug Spiking

Houston Police say they are investigating reports that at least some of the deaths and injuries at the Astroworld incident on Friday may stem from drug injections. Chief of Police Troy Finner said at a press update Saturday afternoon that they are investigating reports of a possible drug spiking incident. Finner said an officer reported feeling a prick in his neck before losing consciousness. Authorities administered Narcan and were able to revive him. Medical staff who treated the officer noticed a mark that could have been from an injection, Finner said. CBS News, citing an anonymous Astroworld source, said the alleged drug...
HOUSTON, TX
Deadline

Joe Biden Will Briefly Transfer Power To Kamala Harris As He Undergoes Colonoscopy

President Joe Biden will briefly transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris as he undergoes a physical that includes a colonoscopy. That procedure, recommended for those 50 and older, requires anesthesia. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, in a statement, said, “As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia. The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time.” The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Festival Deaths

Drake has made his first public remarks following the tragic deaths of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night (Nov. 5), writing on social media, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.” Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash “Sicko Mode.” As the sequence of events that led to the “mass casualty” panic of Friday night is revealed,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Horror video shows Astroworld festival-goers piled on each other as they scream for help

A horrifying video has surfaced of festival-goers piled on top of each other screaming for help while Travis Scott continued to perform on stage at the doomed Astroworld Festival on Friday night. The TikTok video, posted by @dieghtx30 and captioned “My Astroworld Experience”, appears to show the unconscious bodies of victims in a heap on the ground while others are seen desperately struggling to stay on their feet amid the deadly crush.Harrowing screams are heard coming from those in the crowd while shouts of “help” and “somebody’s going to die” ring out.The footage is one of many videos and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fox News

Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Astroworld deaths: 'We weren't aware'

Kylie Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims. She also made sure to note that Scott was not aware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he decided to continue on with the show.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Texas police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott hours before eight died in Astroworld tragedy

The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report. A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Astroworld news – latest: Travis Scott to pay for funerals as victim’s father says son left off list of dead

Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.Mr Scott also announced on Monday afternoon he was partnering with BetterHelp to provide free therapy for anyone impacted by the tragedy. The rapper and the organisers of the Houston festival are facing more than a dozen lawsuits related to the crowd surge that claimed eight lives and injured 300.More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed in Harris County by Monday against Mr Scott and Live Nation Entertainment. Among those suing Scott and festival organisers...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Travis Scott facing another lawsuit from family of 9-year-old

Travis Scott is being sued for $1 million by the family of a 9-year-old boy who was “nearly crushed to death” at the Astroworld Festival. Ezra Blount is currently in a medically-induced coma as doctors attempt to alleviate the trauma he suffered to his brain, liver, and kidneys when he was “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death” during the rapper’s set at his event in Houston on Friday, Nov. 5.
HOUSTON, TX
