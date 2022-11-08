Columbiana High School boys’ basketball preview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Clippers graduated their standout Nick Million last spring. Million led the team in scoring (18.9), rebounding (5.8), steals (2.0), and three-point percentage (38.4%) a year ago. No. 0 set five school records including most three-point baskets in a game (9) and a season (72) along with most points scored in a single game (41).

This season, Columbiana will look to three returning starters – Ian Less (4.1 ppg, 2.8 apg), Devin Daugherty (7.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and Alex Eusebio (3.8 ppg) – all juniors to elevate their games and contribute once again this season.

The team also will have Joe Guido, Maddox Brown (4.5 ppg, 1.3 apg), Aaron Marcum, Nick Gallo and Cameron Clancy in the fold this season as well.

“The expectations are the same as they are every year,” states coach Todd Johnson. “We want to improve each day throughout the season and become a more well-rounded, better basketball team then we were the day before.”

The Clippers have a nice foundation ready to prove themselves.

“There are a couple of different boys capable of becoming our team leader,” Johnson says. “I’m looking forward to seeing who takes on that role as we [approach the season].”

The Clippers open the season on November 25 at Mineral Ridge.

Columbiana Clippers

Fast Facts

Head Coach : Todd Johnson

2021-22 Record: 11-12 (10-4), T-2nd place in EOAC

2021-22 Post-Season Finish : Lost to Rootstown (51-42) in Sectional Semifinal

Last 5-Years : 54-64 (45.8%)

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense : 53.2

Scoring Defense : 47.9

Rebounding: 26.3

Free Throw Percentage: 64%

Three-Point Percentage : 33%

2021-22 Individual Leaders

Scoring : Nick Million, 18.9

Rebounding : Nick Million, 5.8

Assists : Ian Less, 2.8

Steals : Nick Million, 2.0

Three-Point Percentage : Nick Million, 38.4%

Free Throw Percentage : Ian Less, 86.1%

2022-23 Schedule

Nov. 25 – at Mineral Ridge

Nov. 29 – Beaver Local

Dec. 2 – at Southern

Dec. 6 – at Lisbon

Dec. 9 – at Wellsville

Dec. 13 – Valley Christian

Dec. 16 – United

Dec. 20 – Edison

Dec. 29 – Heartland Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30 – Heartland Holiday Tournament

Jan. 6 – at Leetonia

Jan. 7 – at Sandy Valley

Jan. 10 – at East Palestine

Jan. 13 – Southern

Jan. 20 – Lisbon

Jan. 24 – Wellsville

Jan. 27 – at Valley Christian

Jan. 31 – at United

Feb. 3 – Leetonia

Feb. 7 – East Palestine

Feb. 10 – at Struthers

Feb. 17 – at Jackson-Milton

