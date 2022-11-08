Columbiana High School boys’ basketball preview
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Clippers graduated their standout Nick Million last spring. Million led the team in scoring (18.9), rebounding (5.8), steals (2.0), and three-point percentage (38.4%) a year ago. No. 0 set five school records including most three-point baskets in a game (9) and a season (72) along with most points scored in a single game (41).
This season, Columbiana will look to three returning starters – Ian Less (4.1 ppg, 2.8 apg), Devin Daugherty (7.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and Alex Eusebio (3.8 ppg) – all juniors to elevate their games and contribute once again this season.
The team also will have Joe Guido, Maddox Brown (4.5 ppg, 1.3 apg), Aaron Marcum, Nick Gallo and Cameron Clancy in the fold this season as well.Columbiana tops Edison; Million paces Clippers with 19
“The expectations are the same as they are every year,” states coach Todd Johnson. “We want to improve each day throughout the season and become a more well-rounded, better basketball team then we were the day before.”
The Clippers have a nice foundation ready to prove themselves.Columbiana gets by Southern to even record at 11-11
“There are a couple of different boys capable of becoming our team leader,” Johnson says. “I’m looking forward to seeing who takes on that role as we [approach the season].”
The Clippers open the season on November 25 at Mineral Ridge.
Columbiana Clippers
Fast Facts
Head Coach : Todd Johnson
2021-22 Record: 11-12 (10-4), T-2nd place in EOAC
2021-22 Post-Season Finish : Lost to Rootstown (51-42) in Sectional Semifinal
Last 5-Years : 54-64 (45.8%)
2021-22 Team Stats
Scoring Offense : 53.2
Scoring Defense : 47.9
Rebounding: 26.3
Free Throw Percentage: 64%
Three-Point Percentage : 33%
2021-22 Individual Leaders
Scoring : Nick Million, 18.9
Rebounding : Nick Million, 5.8
Assists : Ian Less, 2.8
Steals : Nick Million, 2.0
Three-Point Percentage : Nick Million, 38.4%
Free Throw Percentage : Ian Less, 86.1%
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 25 – at Mineral Ridge
Nov. 29 – Beaver Local
Dec. 2 – at Southern
Dec. 6 – at Lisbon
Dec. 9 – at Wellsville
Dec. 13 – Valley Christian
Dec. 16 – United
Dec. 20 – Edison
Dec. 29 – Heartland Holiday Tournament
Dec. 30 – Heartland Holiday Tournament
Jan. 6 – at Leetonia
Jan. 7 – at Sandy Valley
Jan. 10 – at East Palestine
Jan. 13 – Southern
Jan. 20 – Lisbon
Jan. 24 – Wellsville
Jan. 27 – at Valley Christian
Jan. 31 – at United
Feb. 3 – Leetonia
Feb. 7 – East Palestine
Feb. 10 – at Struthers
Feb. 17 – at Jackson-Milton
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0