ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Small furry pets available for adoption in Asheville

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPbAg_0cobv1dL00
Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Asheville

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Asheville, North Carolina on Petfinder .

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Asheville in the last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZVfW_0cobv1dL00
Petfinder

Donny

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pyx1S_0cobv1dL00
Petfinder

Colby

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E56mX_0cobv1dL00
Petfinder

Bitcoin

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNouo_0cobv1dL00
Petfinder

Buster

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy