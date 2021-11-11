2021 Veterans Day Discounts & Deals

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On November 11, as we celebrate Veterans Day, we thank those brave men and women who have served in the US military.

To make the day extra special for veterans, we have compiled a list of South Florida restaurants and stores offering discounts for those who proudly served our nation.

The following area eateries and shops will be offering veterans and active-duty military personnel ways to save on their special day:

Restaurants:

Applebee’s – Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free meal when dining in from a limited special menu on November 11. And when dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within three weeks.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – On Nov. 11, current and former military members receive a free entree from a select menu, for dine-in only.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11, with the offer being available for dine-in or takeout.

Chili’s – Veterans and active-duty service members who dine in get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11.

Denny’s – Veterans and active military personnel get a free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” on Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Dine-in only.

Golden Corral – Golden Corral will host their Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11 from 5 pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Hooters – Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage on November 11. Dine-in only.

IHOP – Veterans and active-duty military get a free stack of Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Pollo Tropical – All active duty and veteran military with valid ID can enjoy a complimentary Pollo Tropical Quarter Chicken Platter with two sides on Veteran’s Day all day, dine-in or drive-thru at all Florida Pollo Tropical locations

Red Lobster – Veterans and active-duty military, can get a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Starbucks – Veterans, military service members, and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating stores on November 11.

Retail:

Bass Pro Shops – Veterans and active-duty military get 10% off (exclusions apply) both online and in-store, November 8 through 11. Firearms and ammo will be discounted by 5%.

Bed Bath & Beyond – Veterans, active duty, and spouses get 25% off their entire purchase Nov. 11 through 14.

Dollar General – Veterans, active-duty military, and their families get a 20% discount on in-store and online purchases on Nov. 11 through 14.

Home Depot – Home Depot offers a 10% discount to all veterans on Nov. 11. Home Depot offers a 10% discount year-round to active duty and retirees.

Publix – Veterans, active military personnel, and their families save 10% on groceries on Nov. 11.

Target – Target is offering a 10% discount from Oct. 31 through Nov. 13 to active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families.