USPS holiday gift shipping deadlines 2021

By Fareeha Rehman, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – It’s that time of year again.

The United States Postal Service shared a list of holiday shipping deadlines to make sure your loved ones receive their gifts on time.

For domestic delivery before December 25, get your packages out by:

  • USPS retail ground service: Dec. 15 | Alaska: Dec. 2 | Hawaii: N/A
  • First-class mail service: Dec. 17 | Alaska: Dec. 18 | Hawaii: Dec. 17
  • Priority mail service: Dec. 18 | Alaska: Dec. 18 | Hawaii: Dec. 17
  • Priority mail express service: Dec. 23 | Alaska: Dec. 21 | Hawaii: Dec. 21
If you’re sending gifts overseas, your deadlines will be much sooner. Most of the deadlines for the different delivery options land between Nov. 29-Dec. 13. You can confirm shipping deadlines for specific destinations here.

Don’t forget about shipping restrictions when you’re wrapping and packing.

If you want to share your favorite Napa wine with a friend on the other coast – alcohol is unfortunately a restricted item. Perfume and cologne is also restricted.

The USPS also recommends not to reuse old boxes because they may not be as sturdy and could be easily damaged in transit. And rather than overpacking a box, try upsizing the box or sending your gifts in multiple shipments (more presents to open!).

