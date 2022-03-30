VIDEO: Montana Fish & Wildlife Montage Shows That It's A Tough Job

Source: Youtube and Montana FIsh WIldlife & Parks

You've got to admire how hard Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks works. For the folks that are in the field, tagging wildlife and relocating bears, it must never get boring.

Just look at this incredible montage of grizzly footage, all filmed just in the summer and fall of 2017. It's a riotous, insane melange of roaring grizzlies, half-eaten deer, cute-but-scary cubs, and bears rocketing out of their relocation carriers like bats out of the infernal regions.

Above all, it makes you appreciate how much hard work and effort go into Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks's careful management of our state's natural resources.

The only thing we can think of that might improve this footage would be if it were set to Metallica's "Kill 'Em All." Or, better yet, to Hank Williams.

Thanks to MFWP for the hard work! And also for the grade A bear videos!