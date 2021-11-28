College Football Playoffs: Michigan poised to rise after wild Week 13

The latest college football playoffs rankings are out and with the CFB Playoffs schedule set, the best teams in the country are competing for one of four spots in the CFB Playoff Semifinal games.

With the college football schedule flipping to November, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee releases its latest rankings every week. It provides a look at where each team stands in the playoff hunt and a potential outlook for how the final rankings will be decided.

Bookmark this page for the latest CFB Playoff rankings, schedule, bowl projections and matchup previews. We’ll update this post with blurbs on the top-four teams and new bowl projections every week. With Week 13 delivering plenty of big results, let’s dive into our latest forecasts based on the updated rankings.

College Football Playoff rankings: Who is in the College Football Playoffs?

Currently, four teams are allowed to participate in the college football playoffs. While there is ongoing discussion regarding future CFB playoff expansion , with the possibility of it happening within a few years, the four-team format will remain in place through 2023.

(1) Georgia Bulldogs vs. (4) Cincinnati Bearcats

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

It’s of no surprise that the Georgia Bulldogs crushed Georgia Tech, closing out an undefeated regular season. What makes Georgia so scary is its offense is getting better and becoming more explosive. Combine that with the best defense in college football, Georgia is the overwhelming favorite to win the College Football Playoffs.

After finally earning a spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Cincinnati Bearcats responded with a decisive victory to close out the regular season. With Ohio State losing, the door to the CFP Semifinals is even more open for the Bearcats. All it will take is a two-score win over Houston, a top-25 team in the eyes of the College Football Playoffs, to achieve history. Will Cincinnati get crushed by Georgia? Yes. But at least they’ll make it to the playoffs.

(2) Ohio State Buckeyes vs. (3) Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes can kiss their shot at the College Football Playoffs goodbye. Favored to win at Michigan Stadium, the entire country watched the Wolverines do whatever they wanted on the ground. Dominated in the trenches in two losses, it’s back to the drawing board for Ohio State. They’ll be moved down the next College Football Playoff rankings, left hoping for a New Year’s Six bowl game. Meanwhile, Michigan deserves the No. 2 spot.

Nick Saban and Bryce Young pulled out a victory from the jaws of defeat. The Alabama Crimson TIde couldn’t do anything offensively for 59 minutes, losing a defensive slugfest to Auburn in the Iron Bowl. But Young came through in the clutch, preserving Alabama’s one-loss record and likely keeping them in the No. 3 spot.

But it’s no guarantee they keep the spot. Nothing from the 2021 Crimson Tide suggests they can keep up with Georgia. The Bulldogs’ defense will eat Alabama’s offensive line alive and that could have disastrous results for Young, his Heisman campaign and Alabama’s playoff streak.

Latest college football top 25 rankings

College Football Playoff hunt: Week 13 results

5. Michigan Wolvernes (10-1) – WON, 42-47 over Ohio State

WON, 42-47 over Ohio State 6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) – WON, 45-14 vs. Stanford

WON, 45-14 vs. Stanford 7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1) – WON, 37-33 over Oklahoma

WON, 37-33 over Oklahoma 8. Baylor Bears (9-2) – WON, 27-24 over Texas Tech

WON, 27-24 over Texas Tech 9. Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) – WON, 31-31 over Mississippi State

WON, 31-31 over Mississippi State 10. Oklahoma Sooners (10-1) – LOST, 37-33 to Oklahoma State

LOST, 37-33 to Oklahoma State 11. Oregon Ducks (9-2) – WON, 38-29 over Oregon State

– WON, 38-29 over Oregon State 12. Michigan State Spartans (9-2) – WON, 30-27 over Penn State

WON, 30-27 over Penn State 13. BYU Cougars (9-2) –

14. Wisconsin Badgers (8-3) – LOST, 23-13 against Minnesota

LOST, 23-13 against Minnesota 15. Texas A&M Aggies (8-3) – LOST, 27-24 to LSY

LOST, 27-24 to LSY 16. Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) – WON, 28-21 over Nebraska

WON, 28-21 over Nebraska 17. Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2) – WON, 31-14 vs. Syracuse

WON, 31-14 vs. Syracuse 18. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2) – WON< 41-10 over Boston College

– WON< 41-10 over Boston College 19. Utah Utes (8-3) – WON, 28-13 over Colorado

WON, 28-13 over Colorado 20. NC State Wolfpack (8-3) – WON, 34-30 over North Carolina

WON, 34-30 over North Carolina 21. San Diego State Aztecs (10-1) – WON, 27-16 over Boise State

WON, 27-16 over Boise State 22. UTSA Roadrunners (11-0) – LOST, 45-23 vs. North Texas

LOST, 45-23 vs. North Texas 23. Clemson Tigers (8-3) – WON, 30-0 vs. South Carolina

– WON, 30-0 vs. South Carolina 24. Houston Cougars (10-1) – WON, 45-17 over UConn

WON, 45-17 over UConn 25. Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) – WON, 34-17 over Missouri

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The College Football Playoff selection show airs every Tuesday on ESPN, typically at 7 p.m. EST. Here are the dates for when the latest playoff rankings are released.

Nov. 2, 7 p.m.

Nov. 9, 9 p.m. – Championship Classic impacts release time

– Championship Classic impacts release time Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Nov. 23. 7 p.m.

Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 12 p.m. – College Football Playoff Selection Day

College Football bowl projections

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The semifinal for the College Football Playoffs will take place on Dec. 31 with the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl hosting the two matchups. Our college football bowl projections are based on our college football rankings and the committee’s playoff rankings.

College Football Playoffs outlook:

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 Cincinnati

No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 Cincinnati Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Alabama

New Year’s Six bowl game projections:

Teams who miss out on the CFB Playoff semifinals are assigned by the committee to the New Year’s Six games.

Peach Bowl (Dec. 30): Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma Rose Bowl (Jan. 1, 2022): Michigan State vs. Oregon

Michigan State vs. Oregon Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1, 2022): Ohio State vs. Ole Miss

Ohio State vs. Ole Miss Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1, 2022) : Baylor vs. BYU

College Football Playoffs schedule: When are the CFB Playoffs?

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 College Football Playoffs begin on New Year’s Eve. Here is the schedule for the CBF Playoff seminal and the national championship.

Cotton Bowl (CFP Playoff Semifinal): Friday, Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 PM EST

Friday, Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 PM EST Orange Bowl (CFP Playoff Semifinal): Friday, Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 PM EST

Friday, Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 PM EST College Football Playoff National Championship Game: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN

Where will the College Football playoffs national championship be played?

The national championship will be hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

