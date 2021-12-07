College Football Playoffs: Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl previews and predictions

The latest college football playoffs rankings are out and with the CFB Playoffs schedule set, the best teams in the country are competing for one of four spots in the CFB Playoff Semifinal games.

As each week of the college football schedule the College Football Playoff Selection Committee releases its latest rankings every week. It provides a look at where each team stands in the playoff hunt and a potential outlook for how the final rankings will be decided.

College Football Playoff rankings: Who is in the College Football Playoffs?

Currently, four teams are allowed to participate in the college football playoffs. While there is ongoing discussion regarding future CFB playoff expansion , with the possibility of it happening within a few years, the four-team format will remain in place through 2023.

Cotton Bowl preview: (1) Alabama Crimson Tide vs. (4) Cincinnati Bearcats

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Facing the best defense in college football, arguably one of the best in recent memory, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy in the SEC Championship Game. More importantly for Saban’s team, it sent the Crimson Tide into the College Football Playoffs.

It’s a fitting follow-up matchup to the Georgia game. The Bulldogs were rated as the No. 1 defense in the nation after the regular season and the Cincinnati Bearcats were close behind them. One big difference in this game, Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (torn ACL) is unavailable.

Because of Metchie’s absence, things look more promising for the Bearcats defensively. Cornerback Ahmad Gardner, a projected first-round pick in our latest NFL mock draft , should see plenty of opportunities to cover fellow first-round talent Jameson Williams.

If Gardner holds his own in coverage, it changes everything for Cincinnati’s defense. Young would have to rely upon Slade Bolden (333 receiving yards) to step into a more prominent role and it’s a role he is untested in. The Bearcats’ pass rush, featuring another first-round talent in pass rusher Myjai Sanders, could turn up the pressure (15th best sack rate in FBS) against an Alabama offensive line that struggled outside of the Georgia game.

Opponents’ points per game: 16.1, fourth-lowest in FBS

Opponents’ total yards per game: 305.8, seventh-fewest in FBS

Cincinnati’s run defense: 3.3 yards per rush allowed (13th)

Cincinnati’s pass defense: 53.5% completion rate allowed (4th in FBS), 100.5 average passer rating (1st), 5.7 ypa allowed (3rd)

Opponents’ third-down conversion rate: 32.6%, 11th in FBS

Opponents’ red-zone chances: 3.0 per game, 29th in FBS, 69.44% red-zone scoring rate (4th)

All of that bodes well for an excellent battle when Alabama holds the football. But things get a little more complicated when possession is switched.

The biggest upset in the history of the College Football Playoffs rests on the shoulders of quarterback Desmond Ridder. He finished the season with 3,190 passing yards, a 30-8 TD-INT ratio and a 164.8 passer rating. One aspect of his game that really stands out as of late is the deep ball.

According to Pro Football Focus , Ridder has completed 17-of-33 deep attempts (20-pus yards downfield) with 554 passing yards and eight touchdowns since Week 10. It’s partially a credit to a Bearcats’ offensive line with a lowly 3.85% sack rate allowed in its last three games.

Alabama’s defense played well against Georgia, but that might say more about Stetson Bennett. Ridder is a vastly superior talent and against a Crimson Tide secondary that proved vulnerable to deep shots at times during the regular season, big plays are possible.

We expect this to be a close game, with Cincinnati (14-point underdog) covering the spread. But Alabama’s combination of talent, experience and coaching is likely too much for Cincinnati to overcome.

Cotton Bowl prediction: Georgia 31, Notre Dame 13

Orange Bowl preview: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1)

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs for a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Everyone knows what we are getting with the Wolverines’ offense, it’s the run-heavy attack Harbaugh always wanted. In the regular season, Michigan boasted the 20th-highest rate of rushing plays (60.19% ) and 49.85% of its yards came on the ground.

We’re going to see a committee backfield, with Hassan Haskins (1,288 yards, 20 TDs) and Blake Corum (939 yards, 11 TDs) sharing the workload. While Haskins will handle a majority of the carries, picking up chunks of yards, Corum (6.7 ypc) will look for the home runs. As for Michigan’s aerial attack, quarterback Cade McNamara (2,301 yards, 14-3 TD-INT ratio) only has four games this season with 200-plus passing yards.

There’s another important stat to consider before we even talk about Georgia. Three of McNamara’s four interceptions came against top-25 opponents. It’s a fitting transition before shining a spotlight on Georgia.

It’s fair to say Georgia’s reputation on defense took a hit in the SEC Championship Game. After shutting opponents down all season, Bryce Young and Co. moved the ball at will to deliver a dominating victory. But that’s the case of the deepest roster in college football with a future NFL quarterback beating their rival and making a statement to the country.

In the regular season, the Bulldogs allowed just 83 total points (6.9 opponents’ PPG). Putting that number in perspective, the second-best defense (Clemson Tigers) allowed 180 points in the regular season and they were one of just six FBS teams to hold opponents under 200 total points in 12 games.

Georgia Bulldogs defense stats (regular season)

Opponents’ third-down conversion rate: 33.7%

Opponents’ red-zone attempts per game: 1.8, second-fewest in FBS

Opponents’ average points per first half: 2.6, lowest in FBS

Georgia Bulldogs run defense: 2.5 yards per rush allowed, second-lowest in FBS

Georgia’s sack rate: 10.27%, sixth-highest in FBS

Opponents’ first downs per game: 13.6, second-fewest in FBS

The Orange Bowl will be close because of Georgia’s defense, but there’s a path to victory for Michigan because of the Bulldogs’ offense. Kirby Smart seems determined to keep Stetson Bennett as his starting quarterback, even if JT Daniels is obviously the more talented player.

Bennett really struggled against Alabama’s pass rush, throwing two interceptions and completing just 60.4% of his pass attempts. He now faces Michigan edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. The pass-rushing duo is responsible for 24 sacks in 12 games season and are both projected top-10 picks in our 2022 NFL mock draft. If they can get home, forcing an interception and off-balance throws, Michigan can secure its first win in the College Football Playoffs.

Orange Bowl prediction: Georgia 24, Michigan 21

New Year’s Six Bowl games

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The semifinal for the College Football Playoffs will take place on Dec. 31 with the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl hosting the two matchups.

Peach Bowl (Dec. 30): Michigan State Spartans (10-2) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers(11-2)

Michigan State Spartans (10-2) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers(11-2) Rose Bowl (Jan. 1, 2022): Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) vs. Utah Utes (11-3)

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) vs. Utah Utes (11-3) Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1, 2022): Ole Miss Rebels (10-2) vs. Baylor Bears (11-2)

Ole Miss Rebels (10-2) vs. Baylor Bears (11-2) Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1, 2022) : Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2)

College Football Playoffs schedule: When are the CFB Playoffs?

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 College Football Playoffs begin on New Year’s Eve. Here is the schedule for the CBF Playoff seminal and the national championship.

Cotton Bowl (CFP Playoff Semifinal): Friday, Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 PM EST

Friday, Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 PM EST Orange Bowl (CFP Playoff Semifinal): Friday, Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 PM EST

Friday, Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 PM EST College Football Playoff National Championship Game: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN

Where will the College Football playoffs national championship be played?

The national championship will be hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Final College Football Playoff rankings

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1)

6. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2)

7. Baylor Bears (11-2)

8. Ole Miss Rebels (10-2)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2)

10. Michigan State Spartans (10-2)

11. Utah Utes (10-3)

12. Pittsburgh Panthers (11-2)

13. BYU Cougars (10-2)

14. Oregon Ducks (10-3)

15. Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3)

16. Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)

17. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3)

18. NC State Wolfpack (9-3)

19. Clemson Tigers (9-3)

20. Houston Cougars (11-2)

21. Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4)

22. Kentucky Wildcats (9-3)

23. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-1)

24. San Diego State Aztecs (11-2)

25. Texas A&M Aggies (8-4)

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The College Football Playoff selection show airs every Tuesday on ESPN, typically at 7 p.m. EST. Here are the dates for when the latest playoff rankings are released.

Nov. 2, 7 p.m.

Nov. 9, 9 p.m. – Championship Classic impacts release time

– Championship Classic impacts release time Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Nov. 23. 7 p.m.

Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 12 p.m. – College Football Playoff Selection Day

