1 dead in early morning collision on Hwy 58 near Edwards AFB

This story has been update as of Nov. 8.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash on Highway 58 near Edwards Airforce Base on Nov. 5.

The man has been identified as Benly Nic Nanthavong, 27, of Stockton.

The collision was reported just before 2:45 a.m. near in westbound lanes of Highway 58 near Castle Butte Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and a person was reported trapped inside one of the vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known and the investigation is ongoing.

