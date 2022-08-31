ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Found 40 Star Wars Day and Christmas Gifts for the Jedis in Your Life

By Amber Dowling, Nina Bradley and Allison Bowsher
 5 days ago
There are thousands of options when searching for the best Star Wars gifts. That’s because there are few franchises as universally loved as Star Wars . After all, how many pop culture phenomena have their own holiday?

May the Fourth may have started as an unofficial fan holiday, but it’s become an opportunity to celebrate all things Star Wars. And let’s be clear: there is a lot to celebrate. Thanks to Disney+ series like The Mandalorian , Obi-Wan Kenobi and the upcoming Rogue One prequel Andor , this franchise continues to create new fans. So whether you’re looking for the perfect birthday gift, a May the 4th present or the best Christmas gift for that Star Wars fan in your life, there’s a large selection to choose from.

Need some help selecting a Star Wars gift that’s meaningful and cool rather than chintzy and tchotchke? That’s where we come in. From LEGO sets and Funko Pop figures to cool collectibles and, yes, a Death Star popcorn maker (our one novelty exception because who doesn’t want fresh popcorn with a Star Wars marathon?), here are some of the best gifts for Star Wars fans of any age.

Read More: The Best Baby Yoda-Inspired Gifts

1. LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter

This 500-plus piece Lego kit has tons of cool features like adjustable wings, spring-loaded shooters and a cockpit with enough room for two minifigures (the kit comes with three). It’s a great addition to any collector’s set or a good initial investment for those looking to start building up their Star Wars Lego game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRJiC_0coB9SbS00

Buy: LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter $55.27 (orig. $59.99) 8% OFF

2. Homesick Tatooine Candle

Ever wonder what Luke Skywalker’s home planet smells like, what with all those Jawas and Tusken Raiders running around and ruining everyone’s fun? Homesick candles capture that smell with its Tatooine candle, which boasts hints of juniper and “desert shrub.” The cool thing is once you’ve burnt the candle and your home smells nice and fresh, there’s a secret message on the back of the label. If juniper isn’t your thing, Homesick has an entire Star Wars line with other offerings like The Death Star and Endor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXVPr_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Homesick Tatooine Candle $44.00

3. Disney+ Streaming Service

Whether you’re a fan of the original trilogy, The Clone Wars animated series or the adventures of Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian , a Disney+ subscription is the ultimate gift for Star Wars fans. Disney+ is the premier destination for all things Star Wars , and for just $7.99 monthly (or $79.99 yearly), you get access to the entire Skywalker Saga and your favorite tie-in shows. With other standalone series following franchise mainstays like Obi-Wan Kenobi and films like Star Wars: Rogue One , a Disney+ subscription is an excellent gift for anyone interested in the franchise. There are also many other great movies and TV shows on the streaming service. If you’re looking for the best gifts for Star Wars fans, this is the gift idea you’ve been searching for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUu9a_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Disney+ $7.99/Month

4. POP Funko Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Any Star Wars fan would be happy to add this Funko POP bobblehead to their collection. It stands 3.75 inches tall and features The Mandalorian holding The Child. Pair it with others in the Mandalorian universe and enjoy the whole collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pCL09_0coB9SbS00

Buy: POP Funko Star Wars: The Mandalorian $9.97 (orig. $11.99) 17% OFF

5. The Galaxy Throw from Sobel

Sobel has a new lineup of Star Wars -inspired home goods that are perfect for grown-up Star Wars fans who want sophistication while still showing their allegiance to the Jedi. SPY received a sample of the Galaxy Throw, and we loved the Star Wars branded packaging and luxurious feel of the ultra-soft knitted material. The luxury hotel home goods company has several Star Wars items we want to add to our bedrooms, with modern and subdued pieces that are great for Star Wars fans (and those who share a bedroom with them).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTx3m_0coB9SbS00

Buy: The Galaxy Throw from Sobel $119.00

6. Dr. Squatch Soap Star Wars Collection II

The Star Wars -inspired collection from Dr. Squatch is so out of this galaxy that the company has released a second soap edition that we love just as much as the first. Jedis in training can purchase the soaps individually (think Luke’s Legendary Lather and Rey’s Resistance Rinse) or grab all four new soaps in the limited-edition box. SPY received a sample of the set, and we can’t decide which part we loved more: the great smelling, skin-softening, chemical-free, sustainably sourced soaps or the collector’s box that plays the Star Wars theme each time it’s opened. If you plan on buying this set for a Star Wars fan, do yourself a favor and buy an extra one for yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cvupt_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Dr. Squatch Soap Star Wars Collection II $38.00

7. In A Galaxy Far, Far Away: A History from the Pages of The New York Times

Looking for an in-depth history of your favorite franchise? This book is a compilation of The New York Times articles covering the films, spanning four years before the first film to the 2017 release of The Last Jedi. It’s also got full-color ads for the movies and a leatherette cover, making it essential for any avid collector’s bookshelf or coffee table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUuAF_0coB9SbS00

Buy: In A Galaxy Far, Far Away: A History from the Pages of The New York Times $70.00

8. C-3PO Stemless Insulated Wine Tumbler

Looking for an understated and tasteful Star Wars gift that packs a sophisticated punch? We’re feeling these C-3PO wine tumblers from Corkcicle. They’re swanky and useful and would make a great addition to any indoor or outdoor bar. There are other Star Wars themes to choose from, and the company also offers various themed canteens, mugs and tumblers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Grq7Z_0coB9SbS00

Buy: C-3PO Stemless Insulated Wine Tumbler $34.95

9. Star Wars 5-Pack Short Sleeve Bodysuits

If you know a Star Wars fan who is also expecting, these onesies may very well make their day. They’re cute but practically designed thanks to the bottom button closures and the top’s shoulder-stretch design. Grab a five-pack in various sizes for a baby shower or as a welcome gift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdYMP_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Star Wars 5-Pack Short Sleeve Bodysuits $26.99

10. Ruggable Grog Trellis Ash Grey Rug

Ruggable rugs are incredible because you can throw them in the wash. But now the company has an entire line of Star Wars r ugs to deck out your home, and we’re sold. There are several designs (and shapes and sizes) to choose from. We’re digging this Baby Yoda edition that adds instant personality and interest to any room without coming close to that cheesy fandom territory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1YwD_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Ruggable Grog Trellis Ash Grey Rug From $99.00

11. Swarovski Star Wars TIE Fighter Ornament

Want to make a particular Star Wars fan’s Christmas extra sparkly this year? A TIE Fighter ornament from Swarovski ought to do it. This piece is made from gray and clear crystal and features 246 crafted facets so that it really glitters. It’s the perfect adornment to any tree as it’s impossible not to stare at while you chill out on the couch and sip some nog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vv3Ce_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Swarovski Star Wars Tie Fighter Ornament $125.00

12. Star Wars Silicone Ring Collector Box

If you and a loved one are equally Star Wars obsessed (or if you know of such a couple), these classic rings make a sweet gift. They’re engraved in Aurebesh to commemorate that moment between Princess Leia and Han Solo, which makes them extra special for duos all about The Force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00JLMj_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Star Wars Silicone Ring Collector Box $89.98

13. Star Wars Socks Collection

This pack of one-size-fits-all socks is great for any Star Wars collector. The four-pack comes with a pair of Darth Vader, Storm Troopers, Chewbacca and R2-D2 socks that are comfortable and machine washable for convenience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGiGa_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Star Wars Socks Collection $9.95

14. LEGO Brickheadz The Child + Mandalorian

How many Lego sets are too many Lego sets? We say there can’t be enough. This little set is a great gifting option for someone who loves Star Wars toys. It won’t break the bank at less than twenty bucks, but it’s also adorable and 100% awesome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o0G2c_0coB9SbS00

Buy: LEGO Brickheadz The Child and Mandalorian $15.79 (orig. $19.99) 21% OFF

15. Han Solo Blaster – Realistic Movie Prop

Here’s another awesome Star Wars gift for adults: a recreation of Han-Solo’s famous blaster, which he did, in fact, use to shoot first, as any true Star Wars fan knows. (If you don’t get that reference, then your giftee probably will.) Courtesy of Etsy storefront 3DPOGO, this realistic movie prop looks just like the real thing, and it’s the kind of super unique Star Wars gift that true fans will appreciate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqS0U_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Han Solo DL-44 Blaster – Star Wars Prop Movie Replica $120.99

16. LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Building Set 75304

Over the years, we’ve seen some incredible Lego sets of the Death Star, Millennium Falcon and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), but right now, we’re geeking out over this Darth Vader helmet set. This is the perfect Star Wars gift idea for anyone who loves to show off their love for the franchise with desk accessories and collectibles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDPBX_0coB9SbS00

Buy: LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Building Set $69.99

17. Star Wars: The Jedi Path and Book of Sith Deluxe Box Set

Both sides of the Force: light and dark, are connected in ways that the most formidable Jedi Knights know. This boxed set helps readers learn the Path of the Jedi in The Jedi Path , as told by various generations of Jedi like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker. Or, you can always check out the Book of Sith if the Light Side isn’t your thing. There’s information for both sides of the Force here, so giftees can see how both paths are interconnected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ug1XC_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Star Wars: The Jedi Path and Book of Sith Deluxe Box Set $33.24 (orig. $45.00) 26% OFF

18. Citizen Darth Vader Watch

We’re all about useful collector items, and this watch from Citizen checks both boxes. The cool design is inspired by Vader’s signature black body armor and has cool functions like an alarm and temperature indicator. It also looks dapper, but if you’re not into Darth Vader, Citizen offers this timepiece in Boba Fett, Trench Run, R2-D2 and Rebel Pilot models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=161u7s_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Citizen Darth Vader Watch $375.00

19. Star Wars Instant Pot

R2-D2 is the ultimate companion, especially when he can cook you delicious meals in a few minutes. Not only are Instant Pots essential kitchen gadgets , but for the Star Wars fan in your life, they can be life-saving. Deep down, we believe every Star Wars fan wants their own R2-D2, so this gift is dream-manifesting at its finest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4050q2_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Star Wars Instant Pot $99.99

20. Star Wars Golf Balls

Whether you want to tee off with BB-8 and R2-D2 or add some Star Wars love to your golf collection, these themed Star Wars golf balls add fun to your life. Gift some of these to a Star Wars fan and be prepared for the inevitable pun: May the course be with you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqf7Q_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Star Wars Golf Balls $35.95


21. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal with Mandalorian The Child Stand

The Mandalorian fans will get a kick out of this adorable Mandalorian Echo Dot bundle. When ordering, you’ll receive a third-generation Echo Dot and Disney The Child stand to place on your nightstand, coffee table or kitchen countertop. Use it to listen to your favorite playlists from streaming services such as Amazon Music and Spotify or access apps and Alexa skills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139z5z_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Amazon Echo Dot with the Mandalorian The Child Stand $54.94 (orig. $64.94) 15% OFF

22. Star Wars: Complete Vehicles Illustrated Book

Star Wars fans are all about the details of their favorite cinematic universe; this tome has more than they could ever ask for. The volume features over 200 pages of illustrations of the spaceships and vehicles featured throughout the Star Wars universe. From TIE fighters to Imperial shuttles and everything in between, this is the definitive guide to the machinery your favorite characters often use throughout the iconic sci-fi films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDzNG_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Star Wars: Complete Vehicles

23. Darth Vader Dot Silk Bow Tie

Know a classy Star Wars fan who would love to add a simple and understated Star Wars piece to their collection? This silk bow tie may be the perfect thing. It’s got tiny Darth Vader heads that aren’t obvious at first glance, achieving that ideal balance of fandom and class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsHa2_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Darth Vader Dot Silk Bow Tie $55.00

24. LEGO R2-D2 Model

This 2,314-piece Lego set lets you build a loyal droid of your very own. There are a lot of great Star Wars Lego sets, but this particular set is more suited for adults. It’s one of the best Lego sets for adults , full stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFIKZ_0coB9SbS00

Buy: LEGO R2-D2 Model $238.95

25. HAVOER Death Star Ice Cube Mold

Create large, 2.5-inch Star Wars ice balls with this mold. Perfect for craft cocktails, these sphere molds can also be used to make frozen popsicles, iced coffee and frozen lemonade. You can alternatively use it as a candle or soap-making mold. Designed in the fashion of the Death Star, Star Wars lovers will be able to impress family and friends at any gathering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVEQX_0coB9SbS00

Buy: HAVOER Death Star Ice Cube Mold $21.96

26. Star Wars ‘The Occupation’ Art Print by Dave Pollot

We’re big fans of artist Dave Pollot, who uses found artworks and classic paintings to create pop-culture masterpieces featuring characters from your favorite franchises. He might add Godzilla to a cheesy piece of art from Goodwill, or in this case, add Stormtroopers to a famous impressionist painting. The overall effect is genius; we can’t get enough of these inspired art prints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dp0jE_0coB9SbS00

Buy: The Occupation Art Print $65.00

27. Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga Edition

Cruise around the galaxy claiming properties at light speed with this special edition of Monopoly. It represents the complete saga, with nine tokens representing a character from each film. Plus, you’ll pick up planets and droids instead of properties, with TIE Fighters and X-Wings replacing houses and hotels. It’s your favorite board game with a makeover fit for any Star Wars fan. With all three trilogies spoken for, this is the definitive family gift for any celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2vnO_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga Edition $29.92 (orig. $33.99) 12% OFF

28. Grogu Short Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt

To celebrate May the 4th, Disney released this collectible tee for hardcore Grogu fans who want to show their Mandalorian love. It comes in several colors and sizes and is made on pre-shrunken cotton for the best possible fit, which makes it perfect for any Star Wars fans on your gift list this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n03mD_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Grogu Short Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt $24.99

29. Star Wars A Starry Night Print

Want to see the Death Star as imagined by a French artist prone to hallucinations? Yeah, so do we. There are many classic Star Wars gifts. But if you’re looking for more unique Star Wars gift ideas, this fun reimagining of the famous Vincent Van Gogh painting A Starry Night is one of them. This Etsy find is an affordable gift too, and it’s a great option for any Jedi on your shopping list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADOq2_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Star Wars A Starry Night Print $20.00

30. Star Wars R2-D2 Complete Lamp

Is there a better way to add a touch of Star Wars to your home decor than with this Star Wars R2-D2 Complete Lamp? We doubt it. This attractive and expertly crafted lamp is ideal for use as your bedside lamp and sports an eye-catching silver finish. It’s made from a tough resin and comes with a clear power cord, not to mention a built-in on/off switch. This is a great piece for budding Jedis looking to get banish the dark side… of the bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cebOf_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Star Wars R2-D2 Complete Lamp $199.50

31. Darth Vader Pen Holder

Some of the best Star Wars gifts aren’t expensive; they’re clever little gifts that look great on a desk or shelf. This 3D-printed Darth Vader figurine is a perfect example, and it’s also perfect for Secret Santa exchanges when you need to find gifts under $15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36U8rT_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Darth Vader Pen Holder $15.00

32. Death Star Weed Grinder

We have the perfect gift for Star Wars fans who love a sesh before they get intimate with the Skywalker clan. This herb grinder is in the shape of the Death Star, and it’s one of the funniest and best Star Wars gifts we’ve come across lately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IbcvZ_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Star Wars Death Star Aluminum Herb Grinde $13.29

33. Star Wars 3D Night Light

What better way to light up the night than with your own 3D-sized Grogu or Death Star? This futuristic LED light also comes in the Millennium Falcon and R2-D2 patterns, and you can customize it with 16 different colors and four patterns. It’s a great option for kids, but adults looking to add a little personality to their bedrooms or rec rooms will get a kick out of it too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GeK5_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Star Wars 3D Night Light $28.99

34. Darth Vader Embossed Luggage Set

Travel to your next planet in style with this embossed luggage set that’s bound to catch fans’ eyes. The suitcases have loads of storage and feature 360-degree spinner wheels for the most manageable commute. Still, more importantly, the dent-proof embossing means you’ll have an easier time identifying your bag on that luggage cart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlMZm_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Darth Vader Embossed Luggage Set $443.99

35. Star Wars Rebel Classic Graphic T-Shirt

This classic tee is the perfect addition to any fan’s closet since it features the OG baddie himself, Darth Vader, along with the Death Star, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and an X-Wing. The soft, vintage wash makes it look worn and comfy, plus it comes in a few colors so you can choose your fave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGQ8D_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Star Wars Rebel Classic Graphic T-Shirt $18.76 (orig. $36.39) 48% OFF

36. Uncanny Brands Star Wars Death Star Popcorn Maker

What’s better than a Death Star popcorn maker? How about one that comes with a Death Star bowl? Take movie night to the next galaxy with this hot-air popper. Not only does it add ambiance, but air-popped popcorn is a healthier alternative to the chemical-filled microwave bags we tend to grab at the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UpZ2_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Uncanny Brands Star Wars Death Star Popcorn Maker $59.99

37. Star Wars Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Start them off young with these Star Wars Bluetooth headphones. They are entirely kid-safe, with reduced volume to protect young ears. We also love how the 30-hour battery life keeps kids entertained for the whole day without needing a recharge. The Force is strong with these headphones, and we’re all about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCdro_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Star Wars Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $29.99

38. Star Wars Galactic Empire Silicone 4 Piece Ice Cube Tray Set

Still smarting over the end of The Last Jedi ? Cool off with this ice cube tray set, which transforms any regular old drink into a beverage from far, far away. That’s not all these silicone trays are good for, though. You can heat them in the oven for themed cakes and muffins or pour in chocolate for perfectly shaped treats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7n50_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Star Wars Galactic Empire Silicone 4 Piece Ice Cube Tray Set $26.99

39. Star Wars Empire 40th Anniversary Sheet Set

Young Skywalkers can curl up comfortably in their big boy or big girl bed with this comfortable Star Wars sheet set. It comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and one standard pillowcase, giving you everything you need for a classic Star Wars room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DlC5m_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Star Wars Empire 40th Anniversary Sheet Set $29.99

40. Loungefly Star Wars Boba Fett Faux Leather Mini Backpack

This chic faux-leather mini backpack is a sweet pick for the stylish Star Wars lovers in your life, thanks to the metal charm, stitched details and bold color scheme. The inside features bonus details, and the bag itself is convertible, which, as far as we’re concerned, are just two more reasons to love this gorgeous bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NT4bh_0coB9SbS00

Buy: Loungefly Star Wars Boba Fett Faux Leather Mini Backpack $54.99

