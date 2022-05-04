May the 4th Be With You: We Found 35 Star Wars Day Gifts for All the Jedis in Your Life

Click here to read the full article.

When you’re searching for the best “Star Wars” gifts, there are tens of thousands of options, and that’s because there are few franchises as universally loved as “Star Wars”. After all, how many pop culture phenomena have their own holiday?

May the Fourth may have started as an unofficial fan holiday, but it’s evolved into an opportunity to celebrate all things “Star Wars”, and this year, even Disney is celebrating “Star Wars” Day with limited-edition toys and collectibles.

(For the uninitiated, May 4 is celebrated as “Star Wars” Day because of the popular greeting in the sci-fi franchise, “May the force be with you,” and nerds love a good pun.)

Thanks to Disney+ series such as “ The Mandalorian ” (which introduced the world to Grogu, aka Baby Yoda) and “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, this franchise continues to create new fans. And to celebrate May the Fourth, you can find “Star Wars” gifts for all ages and types of fans. From casual viewers looking for “Star Wars” t-shirts to lifelong Jedis searching for limited-edition collectibles, this is the perfect excuse to pick out something special. The best “Star Wars” gifts include action figures for collectors, toys for kids, apparel for the whole family and unique gift ideas that might surprise you.

To help you on your journey, we’ve narrowed down some of our favorite “Star Wars” Day gifts. From LEGO sets and a simulation helmet to retro tees, commemorative pins and lightsaber chopsticks, here are some of the best gifts for “Star Wars” fans of any age.

And, say it with us, “May the Fourth be with you.”

May the Fourth Collectibles at Shop Disney

To celebrate May the 4th, Disney is offering limited-edition collectibles for hardcore “Star Wars” fans. With the upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series premiering later this month on Disney+, it’s the perfect time to pick out some new “Star Wars” collectibles, toys and gifts. Fans can select items like a new Chewbacca action figure from Diamond Selects as well as May the 4th pins, apparel and accessories. In order to purchase the limited-edition gifts, customers will have to enter a virtual “waiting room” before entering Shop Disney, at which point they’ll have just 10 minutes to pick out their items and place an order.

Head to Shop Disney now to enter the waiting room. Some of the best “Star Wars” day items are already sold out, so claim your place in line ASAP. Shop Disney has tons of official merchandise and toys, and so it’s home to some of the best gifts for “Star Wars” fans.



LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Building Set 75304

Are you even a fan if you don’t own a couple of Star Wars LEGO sets? Over the years we’ve seen some incredible LEGO sets of the Death Star, Millennium Falcon and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, but right now we’re geeking out over this Darth Vader helmet set. This is the perfect “Star Wars” gift idea for anyone that loves to show off their love for the franchise with desk accessories and collectibles.



Buy: LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Building Set $69.99

Disney+ Streaming Service

Whether you’re a fan of the original trilogy, “The Clone Wars” animated series or the adventures of Baby Yoda in “The Mandalorian,” a Disney+ subscription is the ultimate gift for “Star Wars” fans. Disney+ is the premier destination for all things “Star Wars,” and for just $6.99 monthly (or $69.99 yearly), you get access to the entire Skywalker Saga as well as your favorite tie-in shows. With additional standalone series following franchise mainstays like Obi-Wan Kenobi on the way and the films like “Star Wars: Rogue One,” a Disney+ subscription is a great gift for anyone even remotely interested in this franchise. Plus, there are a ton of other great movies and TV shows on the streaming service as well. If you’re looking for the best gifts for “Star Wars” fans, this is the gift idea you’ve been looking for.



Buy: Disney+ $7.99/Month

POP Funko Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Any “Star Wars” fan would be happy to add this Funko POP bobblehead to their collection. It stands 3.75 inches tall and features The Mandalorian holding The Child. Pair it with others in the “Mandalorian” universe and enjoy the whole collection.



Buy: POP Funko Star Wars: The Mandalorian $8.78 (orig. $11.99) 27% OFF

Star Wars Socks Collection

This pack of one-size-fits-all socks is great for any “Star Wars” collector. The four-pack comes with a pair of Darth Vader, Storm Troopers, Chewbacca and R2D2 socks that are comfortable and machine washable for convenience.



Buy: Star Wars Socks Collection $7.95

Baby Yoda Chia Pet

How adorable is this “The Mandalorian” Chia Pet? It features little Baby Yoda in its bassinet and comes with everything you need to grow your very own Chia Pet. Super easy to take care of, you just water it and watch it grow within one to two weeks.



Buy: Baby Yoda Chia Pet $19.99 (orig. $20.99) 5% OFF

LEGO Brickheadz The Child + Mandalorian

How many LEGO sets is too many on a guide to the best “Star Wars” products for May 4th, 2022? We say there can’t be enough. This little set is a great gifting option for someone who loves “Star Wars” toys. This LEGO set is less than $20, adorable and 100% awesome.



Buy: LEGO Brickheadz The Child and Mandalorian $15.79 (orig. $19.99) 21% OFF

Han Solo Blaster – Realistic Movie Prop

Here’s another awesome “Star Wars” gift for adults: a recreation of Han-Solo’s famous blaster, which he did, in fact, use to shoot first, as any true “Star Wars” fan knows. (If you don’t get that reference, then your giftee probably will.) Courtesy of Etsy storefront 3DPOGO, this realistic movie prop looks just like the real thing, and it’s the kind of super unique “Star Wars” gift that true fans will really appreciate.



Buy: Han Solo DL-44 Blaster – Star Wars Prop Movie Replica $120.99

LEGO Millennium Falcon

Whether you need a new pastime or want to add to your existing LEGO collection, this 1,300-plus-piece replica of the Millennium Falcon is a good one for new and classic fans alike. It’s recommended for kids aged nine and up because of the complexity of the build and the little pieces involved, but grown-up kids will have some therapeutic fun piecing it together, too.



Buy: LEGO Millennium Falcon $159.99

Star Wars: The Jedi Path and Book of Sith Deluxe Box Set

Both sides of the Force, light and dark, are connected in ways that the most formidable Jedi Knights know. This box set helps readers learn the Path of the Jedi in The Jedi Path , as told by various generations of Jedi like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker. If the Light Side isn’t your thing, you can always check out the Book of Sith . There’s information for both sides of the Force here, so giftees can see how both paths are interconnected. Both books come in a gorgeous collector’s box, as well.



Buy: Star Wars: The Jedi Path and Book of Sith Deluxe Box Set $33.24 (orig. $45.00) 26% OFF

Pillow Pets Chewbacca Indoor Throw Pillow

This pillow is a choice, but it’s the perfect choice for the hardcore Chewbacca lovers out there. The soft plush material makes this a great stuffy for snuggly fans out there, but thanks to a hidden clasp under the wookiee’s tummy, it also unfolds into a comfy, themed pillow.



Buy: Pillow Pets Chewbacca Pillow $34.99

Boba Fett Device Holder

Boba Fett is arguably one of the coolest characters in “Star Wars.” And any “Star Wars” fan would be privileged to set their Xbox, PlayStation or Switch controller in Boba’s hands after a long gaming session. It also goes great on a nightstand and will hold your phone as it charges. No matter where Boba Fett ends up in your home, just like in the movies, he’s going to make an impression when he arrives.



Buy: Boba Fett Device Holder $28.00

Star Wars Instant Pot

R2D2 is the ultimate companion, especially when he can cook you delicious meals in a few minutes. Not only are Instant Pots essential kitchen gadgets , but for the “Star Wars” fan in your life, they can literally be their partners in crime in the kitchen. Plus, deep down, every “Star Wars” fan wants their own R2D2.



Buy: Star Wars Instant Pot $96.51

Light Saber Chopsticks

These Light Saber Chopsticks come in a number of different colors so you can show whether you’re with the Jedi or the Dark Side of the Force. Of course, you’re going to need to up your chopsticks game — nobody is going to believe the Force is with you if you have trouble picking up a piece of sushi. Year after year these hilarious chopsticks are popular stocking stuffers , so pick them up for anyone in your life that loves sushi almost as much as they love “Star Wars.”



Buy: Light Saber Chopsticks $10.97

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal with Mandalorian The Child Stand

“The Mandalorian” fans will get a kick out of this adorable Mandalorian Echo Dot bundle. When ordering, you’ll receive a 3rd generation Echo Dot and Disney The Child stand to place on your nightstand, coffee table or kitchen countertop. Use it to listen to your favorite playlists from streaming services such as Amazon Music and Spotify or access apps and Alexa skills.



Buy: Amazon Echo Dot with the Mandalorian The Child Stand $49.94 (orig. $64.94) 23% OFF

Star Wars: Complete Vehicles Illustrated Book

“Star Wars” fans are all about the details of their favorite cinematic universe, and this tome has more than they could ever ask for. This volume features over 200 pages of illustrations of the spaceships and vehicles from throughout the “Star Wars” film universe. From TIE fighters to Imperial shuttles and everything in between, this is the definitive guide to the machinery your favorite character use so often throughout the iconic sci-fi films. It’ll keep any fan busy for hours.



Buy: Star Wars: Complete Vehicles

Star Wars Door Mat

Before anyone even steps foot into your home or apartment, you can show you’re team Jedi with this Yoda doormat. Nothing is quite as welcoming as the little green guy who created his own version of the English language. Welcome you are, to your new favorite doormat.



Buy: Star Wars Door Mat $39.99

LEGO R2-D2 Model

This 2,314-piece LEGO set lets you build a loyal droid of your very own. There are a lot of great “Star Wars” LEGO sets, but this particular set is more suited for adults. In fact, it’s one of the best LEGO sets for adults , full stop.



Buy: LEGO R2-D2 Model $199.97

HAVOER Death Star Ice Cube Mold

Create large, 2.5-inch SZtar Wars ice balls with this mold. Perfect for craft cocktails, these sphere molds can also be used to make frozen popsicles, iced coffee, and frozen lemonade. You can alternatively use it as a candle or soap-making mold. Designed in the fashion of the Death Star, “Star Wars” lovers will be able to impress family and friends at any gathering.



Buy: HAVOER Death Star Ice Cube Mold $21.96 (orig. $23.96) 8% OFF

Star Wars ‘The Occupation’ Art Print by Dave Pollot

We’re big fans of artist Dave Pollot, who uses found artworks and classic paintings to create pop-culture masterpieces featuring characters from your favorite franchises. He might add Godzilla to a cheesy piece of art from Goodwill, or in this case, add Stormtroopers to a famous impressionist painting. The overall effect is genius, and we can’t get enough of these inspired art prints.



Buy: The Occupation Art Print $65.00

Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga Edition

Cruise around the galaxy claiming properties at light speed with this special edition of Monopoly. It represents the complete saga, with nine tokens representing a character from each film, and instead of properties, you’ll pick up planets and droids, with TIE Fighters and X-Wings replacing houses and hotels. It’s your favorite board game with a makeover fit for any “Star Wars” fan. With all three trilogies spoken for, this is the definitive family gift for any celebration.



Buy: Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga Edition $29.92 (orig. $33.99) 12% OFF

Star Wars : The Black Series Poe Dameron Electronic X-Wing Pilot Helmet

Any “Star Wars” fan would be thrilled to see this realistic, movie-accurate helmet in their living room. This particular model is based on Poe Dameron’s X-Wing helmet, and it can even be worn. It features an internal microphone that can allow users to interact with BB-8 from the inside and also features a retractable polarizing visor. You may not be able to become Poe Dameron, but this is the next best thing.

Buy: Star Wars Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Helmet $287.99

Star Wars ‘A Starry Night’ Print

Want to see the Death Star as imagined by a French artist prone to hallucinations? Yeah, so do we. There are lots of classic “Star Wars” gifts: LEGO models, t-shirts, posters and toys are all great options. But if you’re looking for more unique “Star Wars” gift ideas, we’ve got plenty of ideas for you. Case in point: this fun reimagining of the famous Vincent Van Gogh painting “A Starry Night.” This Etsy find is an affordable gift too, and it’s a great option for any Jedi on your shopping list.



Buy: Star Wars A Starry Night Print $20.00

Star Wars R2-D2 Complete Lamp

Is there a better way to add a touch of “Star Wars” to your home decor than with this “Star Wars” R2-D2 Complete Lamp? We doubt it. This attractive and expertly crafted lamp is ideal for use as your bedside lamp and sports an eye-catching silver finish. It’s made from a tough resin and comes with a clear power cord with the on/off switch built-in. This is a great piece for budding Jedis looking to get rid of the dark side … of the bed.



Buy: Star Wars R2-D2 Complete Lamp $199.50

Darth Vader Pen Holder

Some of the best “Star Wars” gifts aren’t expensive; they’re clever little gifts that would look great on a desk or shelf. This 3D-printed Darth Vader figurine is a perfect example, and it’s also perfect for Secret Santa exchanges where you need to find gifts under $15.



Buy: Darth Vader Pen Holder $15.00

Death Star Weed Grinder

For “Star Wars” fans who love a good time as much as they love the Skywalker clan, we have the perfect gift. To be honest, we’re surprised that the famously litigious Disney lawyers haven’t gotten this particular piece of merchandise removed from Amazon yet, so we definitely recommend ordering while you still can. This herb grinder is in the shape of the Death Star, and it’s one of the funniest and best “Star Wars” gifts we’ve come across lately.



Buy: Star Wars Death Star Aluminum Herb Grinde $13.29

Star Wars 3D Night Light

What better way to light up the night than with your own 3D-sized Grogu or Death Star? This futuristic LED light also offers the Millennium Falcon and R2-D2 patterns, and you can customize it with 16 different colors and four patterns. It’s a great option for kids, but adults who are looking to add a little personality to their own bedrooms or rec rooms will get a kick out of it too.



Buy: Star Wars 3D Night Light $26.99

Darth Vader Embossed Luggage Set

Travel to your next planet in style with this embossed luggage set that’s bound to catch fans’ eyes. They’ve got loads of storage and feature 360-degree spinner wheels for the easiest commute possible, but more importantly, the dent-proof embossing means you’ll have an even easier time identifying your bag on that luggage cart.



Buy: Darth Vader Embossed Luggage Set $443.99

Star Wars Rebel Classic Graphic T-Shirt

This classic tee is the perfect addition to any fan’s closet since it features the OG baddie himself, Darth Vader along with the Death Star, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and an X-Wing. The soft, vintage wash makes it look worn and comfy, plus it comes in a few colors so you can choose your fave.



Buy: Star Wars Rebel Classic Graphic T-Shirt $18.74 (orig. $36.39) 49% OFF

Uncanny Brands Star Wars Death Star Popcorn Maker

What’s better than a Death Star popcorn maker? How about one that comes with its own Death Star bowl? Take movie night to the next galaxy with this hot air popper. Not only does it add ambiance, but air-popped popcorn also happens to be a healthier alternative to the chemical-filled microwave bags of kernels that hang out on grocery store shelves.



Buy: Uncanny Brands Star Wars Death Star Popcorn Maker $59.99

Tervis The Child Insulated Tumbler

You can’t talk about the best “Star Wars” gifts without talking about Baby Yoda! We love Baby Yoda as much as you do, and we’ve previously written about our favorite Baby Yoda merchandise . “The Mandalorian” put a smile on fans’ faces when it debuted “The Child,” the face that launched a thousand memes, and we’ve all taken to lovingly calling the little guy Baby Yoda. This insulated tumbler features a nice, clear image of the little cutie and is perfect for toting around hot or cold drinks your giftee can sip from any time. They just might have a hard time looking away from how cute this tiny little green kiddo is.

MORE: Best Baby Yoda Gifts and Toys



Buy: Tervis The Child Insulated Tumbler $16.50 (orig. $21.99) 25% OFF

Star Wars Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Start them off young with these “Star Wars” Bluetooth headphones. They are completely kid-safe, with reduced volume to keep the kiddo’s hearing protected. And the 30-hour battery life keeps kids entertained for the whole day without needing a recharge. The Force is clearly strong with these headphones.



Buy: Star Wars Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $27.83 (orig. $29.99) 7% OFF

Star Wars Galactic Empire Silicone 4 Piece Ice Cube Tray Set

Still smarting over the end of “The Last Jedi?” Cool off with this ice cube tray set, which transforms any regular old drink into a beverage from far, far away. That’s not all these silicone trays are good for though. You can heat them up in the oven for themed cakes and muffins, or pour chocolate into them for perfectly shaped treats.



Buy: Star Wars Galactic Empire Silicone 4 Piece Ice Cube Tray Set $26.99

Star Wars Empire 40th Anniversary Sheet Set

Young Skywalkers everywhere can curl up comfortably in their big boy or big girl bed with this comfortable sheet set. The set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and one standard pillowcase, giving you everything you need for a classic “Star Wars” room.



Buy: Star Wars Empire 40th Anniversary Sheet Set $28.99

Vinyl Star Wars Darth Vader Heavy-Duty Utility Car Mats

“Star Wars” fans can put the pedal to the metal like they’re in their very own Death Star with these Vader-themed car mats, which are made with endurance in mind. The heavy-duty material protects the car’s floor from spills and other muck, plus they’re just plain old fun.



Buy: Plasticolor Star Wars Darth Vader Floor Mat Set $59.99